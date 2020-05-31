‘Lovely experience’ - doorstep portraits show village life in lockdown

Robyn Fayers has taken a series of doorstep portraits in Bramford, near Ipswich, during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ROBYN FAYERS Archant

In years to come, this series of doorstep portraits by photographer Robyn Fayers could help tell the story of how Bramford coped with the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Robyn Fayers has taken a series of doorstep portraits in Bramford, near Ipswich, during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ROBYN FAYERS Robyn Fayers has taken a series of doorstep portraits in Bramford, near Ipswich, during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ROBYN FAYERS

Despite studying at university and still having exams, the 21-year-old found she had a lot more spare time following the coronavirus lockdown in March.

Having seen a photographer in the United States take portraits of people by their front doors, she said: “I thought wouldn’t it be good if I started the ‘doorstep challenge’, which involved me going around the village taking photos of residents, whether they were just smiling on their doorstep or dancing in street or clapping for the NHS.”

Robyn Fayers has taken a series of doorstep portraits in Bramford, near Ipswich, during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ROBYN FAYERS Robyn Fayers has taken a series of doorstep portraits in Bramford, near Ipswich, during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ROBYN FAYERS

She said it was a “lovely experience”, adding: “I’ve lived in Bramford 19 years now and I knew the odd few faces, but now I’ve not only got to meet new neighbours but also put names to faces.

“I’ve had so many compliments and everyone has said it’s gave them something to look forward to and some hope.

Robyn Fayers has taken a series of doorstep portraits in Bramford, near Ipswich, during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ROBYN FAYERS Robyn Fayers has taken a series of doorstep portraits in Bramford, near Ipswich, during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ROBYN FAYERS

“It also gives everyone some photos to look back on when perhaps they become grandparents to show their grandchildren like we do now.”

Robyn Fayers has taken a series of doorstep portraits in Bramford, near Ipswich, during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ROBYN FAYERS Robyn Fayers has taken a series of doorstep portraits in Bramford, near Ipswich, during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ROBYN FAYERS

Robyn Fayers has taken a series of doorstep portraits in Bramford, near Ipswich, during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ROBYN FAYERS Robyn Fayers has taken a series of doorstep portraits in Bramford, near Ipswich, during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ROBYN FAYERS

Robyn Fayers has taken a series of doorstep portraits in Bramford, near Ipswich, during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ROBYN FAYERS Robyn Fayers has taken a series of doorstep portraits in Bramford, near Ipswich, during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ROBYN FAYERS

You may also want to watch: