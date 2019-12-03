E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Could you run, walk or cycle for 24 hours? Christchurch Park to host challenge for fittest of runners

PUBLISHED: 17:31 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 03 December 2019

A challenge for the fittest of runners is to take place in Ipswich's Christchurch Park.

Run or Cycle 24 takes place over Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31, testing participants by running as many laps as possible of a 5km course in a gruelling 24-hour period.

The most exclusive detail of the run-jog-walk festival is that participants will get the chance to camp inside Christchurch Park for the night to catch a few winks.

Entry opened on Sunday, December 1 and is hoping to be as inclusive as possible by offering the chance to complete the challenge in teams, pairs or as a solo participant.

Run or Cycle Events have hosted several epic challenges over the last few years, involving ultra-marathon distances and coastal trails - but this will be the first to be sponsored by Age UK.

Greg Cooper, one of the race organisers, said: "It's for a fantastic cause raising money for Age UK.

"The opportunity to do it in the park is great and it's got so many fantastic areas that people might not have been to before.

"We're hoping that they might rediscover them during the event because it's an interesting space with the mansion and the pond."

You don't have to run for the duration of the whole challenge but can decide how long or how far you go and only need to complete one lap to get a shiny medal.

For example, one team member can choose to complete a single lap while team-mates complete multiple laps, either continuously or spread out across the 24 hours period.

To add to the excitement, live music and a DJ booth will be ramping up the atmosphere whilst an Elvis singathon will also raise money for Age UK.

The Race Village will host several hot food and drink suppliers with vegan foods and even a retail zone filled with well-known running brands ready to provide kit for everyone, at a price.

You must be 18 or older by Saturday, May 30 to enter the challenge and fees are £60 per solo entry, £55 per person for pairs and £50 per person on teams of three to eight.

An additional Family Fun Run will start on the Saturday at 5pm and covers approximately one mile.

Sign up for the event here.

