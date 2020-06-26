E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Did you see Rod Stewart’s 2007 Ipswich gig?

PUBLISHED: 19:27 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:51 26 June 2020

Sir Rod Stewart performed at Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium in 2007. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Sir Rod Stewart performed at Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium in 2007. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Sir Rod Stewart has performed at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road stadium three times - but were you wearing your Handbags and Gladrags for his 2007 gig?

An impressive set was created for Sir Rod Stewart's 2007 Ipswich performance. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYAn impressive set was created for Sir Rod Stewart's 2007 Ipswich performance. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Then aged 62, the Forever Young singer came Sailing into the Suffolk town for a packed show.

He had already played at the stadium once before, in 1991 - but looked in his element as he belted out some of his greatest hits on the night.

An impressive set was built for all of Sir Rod’s adoring fans, with a walkway down the middle to allow him to get closer to the audience.

The rain didn't deter the crowds at the Rod Stewart Ipswich gig. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYThe rain didn't deter the crowds at the Rod Stewart Ipswich gig. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Just as it did when he returned to Ipswich 12 years later for a gig last year, there were a few spots of rain.

Yet while he might’ve done well to heed his own advice that An Old Raincoat Won’t Ever Let You Down, he seemed perfectly content with a white umbrella to help keep the showers at bay.

Were you in the crowds for Sir Rod’s 2007 show? Send your memories, along with your full details, by email.

