Opinion

Review: Rain can't dampen spirits as Sir Rod returns to rock Portman Road

Sir Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN Archant 2019

Rock legend Rod Stewart proved he's still got what it takes as he delighted a near sell-out crowd on his third visit to Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crowds enjoying Sir Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN The crowds enjoying Sir Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN

But once again the weather let him down as the heavens opened - leaving those on the pitch drenched as the evening went on!

The former Faces frontman came to town with a back catalogue of classics spanning nearly half a century - and over the last few years he has branched out with his Great American Songbook albums that have reached a fresh audience.

But this was Rod the Rocker back in town bringing us a real taste of his Greatest Hits - showing how versatile and varied his back catalogue is.

From Maggie May and Tonight's the Night to the slower number like I Don't Want to Talk About It and the showstopper Sailing, there was something here for all his fans.

The crowds enjoying Sir Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN The crowds enjoying Sir Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN

He turned Rhythm of My Heart into a tribute to the nation's D-Day heroes. Have Winston Churchill and Douglas Bader ever been a backdrop to a rock concert before?

You may also want to watch:

His Forever Young song gave his talented band the chance to have a few minutes in the limelight - and the poignancy of The Killing of Georgie which was banned in 1976 for referring to a gay murder victim was not lost on the fans.

Rod is now 74 years old, but you really have to pinch yourself to realise that. He still has all the moves - and he's still much more Rod the Mod than Sir Roderick David Stewart!

Johnny Mac and the Faithful supporting Sir Rod Stewart at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN Johnny Mac and the Faithful supporting Sir Rod Stewart at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN

One of the more interesting elements of the show was the "Stripped" segment with some of his slower, more intimate numbers - split from the main set by a couple of instrumental numbers from his band.

All were accompanied by splendid video presentations which made sure everyone in the stadium could be part of a great entertainment experience on the night.

The last time Rod came to Portman Road, in 2007, the heavens opened and most members of the audience remembered it as the "Singin' in the Rain" concert.

This was "Singin' in the Rain II", but concert-goers had come prepared - and there were plenty of raincoats on show.

Sir Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN Sir Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN

There had been fears that some people might have missed the start because of the accident at Copdock - but there appeared to be few empty seats at Portman Road.