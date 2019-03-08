Gallery

In pictures - Rod Stewart rocks out at Portman Road

Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich, 2019. Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN Archant 2019

Forever Young Rod Stewart proved he's still got the moves as he wowed at Portman Road on Friday night - see if you can spot a familiar face in the crowds in our gallery.

The 74-year-old rock legend returned to Ipswich for the third time on Friday, June 7, but once again the heavens opened and the crowds were drenched.

Read our review of the evening here: Rain can't dampen spirits as Sir Rod returns to rock Portman Road

Rod the Rocker, supported by Johnny Mac and the Faithful, performed from the popular Portman Road stadium, one of the smallest shows of his 2019 UK tour.

There was barely an empty seat in the house. even with the traffic chaos caused at Copdock following an overturned lorry.

Stewart last came to Portman Road in 2007 and most members of the audience remembered the show as the "Singin' in the Rain" concert.

Check out our gallery of photos taken by photographer Danielle Booden and see if you can spot someone you know donning a famous Rod Stewart wig.