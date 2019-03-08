Tonight's The Night as Rod Stewart performs at Portman Road

Portman Road getting set up for Rod Stewart's gig this evening. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Archant

Merchandise stands are being kitted out, sound-check is in full swing, and Rod Stewart fans are getting ready to rock out at Portman Road - here we take a sneak peek behind the scenes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Portman Road getting kitted out ahead of tonight's Rod Stewart show. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Portman Road getting kitted out ahead of tonight's Rod Stewart show. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Rod Stewart will be performing at Portman Road this evening, supported by Scottish band Johnny Mac and the Faithful - with entertainment from 7pm.

A number of tickets are still available to buy from Ticketmaster or at the box office on Constantine Road, which opens at 3pm.

So don't miss out - more information regarding tickets can be found here and for everything you need to know about the event see here.

What time can I arrive?

Rod Stewart merchandise is being laid out ahead of this evening's gig at Portman Road. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Rod Stewart merchandise is being laid out ahead of this evening's gig at Portman Road. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Gates open from 5pm for any customers with general admission tickets, however those lucky enough to have hospitality tickets can get inside from 4.45pm.

What is the weather forecast for the evening?

Sunshine is expected for when the 74-year-old rocks out to thousands of his most dedicated fans, but it is worth remembering that An Old Raincoat Won't Ever Let You Down - as the Met Office warns of a few showers and temperatures of around 15C.

For more updates on the weather see here.

Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in 1991 Picture: JOHN KERR Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in 1991 Picture: JOHN KERR

How can I get there?

Fans travelling down to see the Maggie May singer perform are in luck as Greater Anglia has put on extra trains from Ipswich to London Liverpool Street and between Norwich and Ipswich to help cater fir fans.

The Norwich-bound train will leave Ipswich at 11.17pm, calling at Stowmarket at Diss and arriving in Norwich at 12.11am.

A train towards the capital will leave Ipswich at 11.27pm, calling at Manningtree, Colchester, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Chelmsford and other Essex and London stations before arriving in Liverpool Street at 1.03am.

Ipswich train station is just a five-minute walk away from the stadium.

If you decide to travel by car there are a number of car parks nearby - find out which ones are available here along with what food and drink will be available and whether or not you should take a bag.

We will be bringing you LIVE coverage from the evening tonight on our Instagram account @ipswichstar24 and a review will be published on our sites shortly after the concert.

Make sure you are following us to keep up with the latest news from the event.

For now you can read our interview with Sir Rod Stewart who promises he won't pull his trousers down at Portman Road.