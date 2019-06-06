Partly Cloudy

Extra trains for Rod Stewart Ipswich concert

06 June, 2019 - 06:47
Rod Stewart will be performing at the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich on Friday Picture: SEAN HANSFORD

Rod Stewart will be performing at the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich on Friday Picture: SEAN HANSFORD

Archant

More trains will run to Ipswich to help Sir Rod Stewart's biggest fans get to the pop legend's Portman Road concert.

Rod Stewart in concert at Portman Road in 2007 Picture: WENDY TURNERRod Stewart in concert at Portman Road in 2007 Picture: WENDY TURNER

Thousands of the 74-year-old's supporters will be catching a Downtown Train to the Suffolk town for the gig at the Portman Road football ground on Friday, June 7.

The Maggie May singer is performing his first gig in the town since 2007, with the music set to kick off at 7pm and finish at about 10.30pm.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Sir Rod Stewart's Ipswich gig

As such Greater Anglia, which runs rail services in the area, has put on extra trains from Ipswich to London Liverpool Street and between Norwich and Ipswich to help cater for fans.

The Norwich-bound train will leave Ipswich at 11.17pm, calling at Stowmarket at Diss and arriving in Norwich at 12.11am.

A train towards the capital will leave Ipswich at 11.27pm, calling at Manningtree, Colchester, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Chelmsford and other Essex and London stations before arriving in Liverpool Street at 1.03am.

MORE: Interview with Sir Rod Stewart ahead of Ipswich concert

The rocker will be supported a the event by the Scottish band Johnny Mac and the Faithful, who have recently written a song with Rod.

