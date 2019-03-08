Sunshine and Showers

'You'll be back up!' Sir Rod Stewart's inspiring message for relegated Ipswich Town during Portman Road gig

PUBLISHED: 22:47 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 23:50 07 June 2019

Sir Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Sir Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

Sir Rod Stewart delighted thousands of his biggest Suffolk fans with a spectacular gig at Portman Road.

And the rocker gave some words of encouragement to Ipswich Town as they seek to bounce back from relegation.

The Forever Young 74-year-old was playing his first concert at the football stadium since 2007, having also played there in 1991.

He burst onto the stage with some fireworks and an energetic performance of Infatuation at around 8.15pm, afterwards telling his fans to "forget about Brexit" for the night while he played his set of 25 songs.

The two-hour tour de force proved that Sir Rod has still got more an energy than even those half his age, as he bounced around the stage while singing Maggie May, Sailing and other classic hits.

He dedicated his performance of Some Guys Have All the Luck to the "wonderful life" he has had, as well as his eight children.

Football came up during the evening, with Sir Rod mentioning his beloved Celtic more than once or twice.

However he had a word for Ipswich Town fans, saying: "Ipswich are down at the moment, but you'll be back up."

Later on he wished the Blues all the best in League One, saying: "There are two things you can't change - your mum and the football team you support."

Performing a day after the 75th anniversary of D-Day, he dedicated Rhythm of My Heart to the soldiers who sacrificed so much during the Second World War.

He thanked the thousands of Faces who turned out for the night, assuring those in the front rows that he could feel the spots of rain that fell throughout the night.

"Don't let the weather get you down - we're British, we're used to it!" he joked.

However the rain failed to dampen the spirit of the evening, as fans danced along to songs such as the Killing of Georgie and I'd Rather Go Blind.

Sir Rod's backing band also gave a rendition of Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits' classic hit, Going Home - giving Sir Rod a few minutes to change into a silver suit for a part of the show.

And just when the audience thought he was about to sail into the sunset, he came back for one final song - Baby Jane.

The rocker had kicked off the night by introducing Johnny Mac and the Faithful from backstage.

Johnny, a Celtic fan like Sir Rod, said on stage: "To have Rod Stewart introducing you, isn't that the best?"

He said he was "living the dream" by touring with the pop star and performed a version of Oh La La as a homage to the star.

"His singing has never been better - he's on fire!" Johnny said during his performance.

Recovery underway for overturned lorry at Copdock

Recovery vehicles are on scene at the site of an overturned lorry at Copdock interchange Picture: NSRAPT

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

