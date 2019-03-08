Partly Cloudy

What will the weather be like for Rod Stewart's Ipswich gig?

PUBLISHED: 06:53 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:53 06 June 2019

Sir Rod Stewart will perform at Portman Road on Friday. Picture: RANKIN/ SUPPLIED BY CUFFE & TAYLOR

Sir Rod Stewart will perform at Portman Road on Friday. Picture: RANKIN/ SUPPLIED BY CUFFE & TAYLOR

Archant

Sunshine is expected for Sir Rod Stewart's Ipswich gig - but fans have been advised to be prepared in case of few showers.

The Forever Young 74-year-old is Sailing into Suffolk for the performance at Ipswich Town's Portman Road football ground on Friday, June 7.

Thousands of the rocker's most dedicated fans will be donning their Handbags and Gladrags to see the show.

Gates open from 5pm and music starts at 7pm, before Sir Rod says Farewell at about 10.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Everything you need to know about Sir Rod Stewart's Ipswich gig

A Met Office forecast for the event shows sunshine is expected for when the concert gets underway, with temperatures of about 15C.

But it has also said there is a chance of showers in the evening, so it's worth remembering that An Old Raincoat Won't Ever Let You Down.

MORE: Interview with Sir Rod Stewart ahead of Ipswich concert

The rocker will be supported at the event by the Scottish band Johnny Mac and the Faithful, who have recently written a song with Sir Rod.

Greater Anglia is also putting on extra rail services to help those catching a Downtrain Train to see the show.

MORE: Extra trains for Sir Rod Stewart's Portman Road performance

People Get Ready - it'll be a great night!

