Warning after rogue roofers target elderly man

Hand knocking on door. Archant

Police are urging householders to be vigilant after rogue roofers attempted to scam an elderly Ipswich man out of £1,600.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have issued a warning after an elderly man was the target of a scam in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Police have issued a warning after an elderly man was the target of a scam in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

On Tuesday, two men arrived at a house on Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, in a van and knocked on the victim’s door.

The pair claimed the elderly man needed roof tiles replacing, and one man was seen to pull some tiles from the roof.

The men offered to fix the roof tiles for £1,600 and said they could return the next day to do the work.

They then asked for a deposit but the elderly man refused to give them any money.

The attempted scam happened in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE The attempted scam happened in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

He then consulted a neighbour who reassured him that no work was needed on the roof as it had been done a few years earlier.

You may also want to watch:

No work was done and no money changed hands. Suffolk police and trading standards were then contacted.

The two men claimed to be from a company called Suffolk Design Inspectors, according to police.

The first man is described as being white, 5ft 6in tall, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, and wearing a yellow t-shirt and grey trousers.

The second man is also white, with a large build, around 5ft 8in tall, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, and wore dark clothing.

Police are reminding residents to keep an eye on their neighbours’ homes and are keen to hear from anyone who has been approached in a similar way.

Suspicious behaviour can be reported to police on 101 or Suffolk Trading Standards on 0345 404 0506.

Further advice about rogue traders and cold callers is also available here.