E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Warning after rogue roofers target elderly man

02 July, 2020 - 12:16
Hand knocking on door.

Hand knocking on door.

Archant

Police are urging householders to be vigilant after rogue roofers attempted to scam an elderly Ipswich man out of £1,600.

Police have issued a warning after an elderly man was the target of a scam in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTPolice have issued a warning after an elderly man was the target of a scam in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

On Tuesday, two men arrived at a house on Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, in a van and knocked on the victim’s door.

The pair claimed the elderly man needed roof tiles replacing, and one man was seen to pull some tiles from the roof.

The men offered to fix the roof tiles for £1,600 and said they could return the next day to do the work.

They then asked for a deposit but the elderly man refused to give them any money.

The attempted scam happened in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEThe attempted scam happened in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

He then consulted a neighbour who reassured him that no work was needed on the roof as it had been done a few years earlier.

You may also want to watch:

No work was done and no money changed hands. Suffolk police and trading standards were then contacted.

The two men claimed to be from a company called Suffolk Design Inspectors, according to police.

The first man is described as being white, 5ft 6in tall, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, and wearing a yellow t-shirt and grey trousers.

The second man is also white, with a large build, around 5ft 8in tall, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, and wore dark clothing.

Police are reminding residents to keep an eye on their neighbours’ homes and are keen to hear from anyone who has been approached in a similar way.

Suspicious behaviour can be reported to police on 101 or Suffolk Trading Standards on 0345 404 0506.

Further advice about rogue traders and cold callers is also available here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, police have confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

New transport themed play area to open on Super Saturday in Ipswich

Dumbarton Road Recreation ground has a brand new playground. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance lands at Ipswich Waterfront

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has landed at the Ipswich waterfront Picture: PETER CHAMBERS

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, police have confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

New transport themed play area to open on Super Saturday in Ipswich

Dumbarton Road Recreation ground has a brand new playground. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance lands at Ipswich Waterfront

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has landed at the Ipswich waterfront Picture: PETER CHAMBERS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Popular Ipswich pub and music venue to shut its doors

The Railway pub is shutting its doors Picture: GREGG BROWN

Gardener who tended £180,000 worth of cannabis plants avoids jail

266 cannabis plants were found at the property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

WATCH: Moment police officer almost hit by Mercedes during Ipswich pursuit

Dramatic footage has revealed the moment a police officer was almost hit by a car during an Ipswich pursuit Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Amelie, 7, gets Felixstowe into festival fever with virtual Glastonbury festival

Budding Felixstowe DJ Amelie, seven, has raised money for Suffolk Mind Picture: SUFFOLK MIND

Judge praises man who turned life around following drug dealing arrest

Eamonn Archer avoided prison at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT