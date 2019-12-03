'Deaf' rogue traders target Ipswich and Kesgrave

'Deaf' rogue traders have been targeting homes in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES KatarzynaBialasiewicz

Rogue traders who claim to be deaf to sell artwork door-to-door have been operating in Ipswich, Suffolk Trading Standards has warned.

The doorstep sellers have now been targeting parts of Ipswich and Kesgrave after hitting areas of west Suffolk, such as Mildenhall and Lakenheath, last week.

The individuals carry a sign which claims they are deaf and are selling artwork to fund their education.

You may also want to watch:

Trading standards has warned residents that it is a well known scam, with the gang targeting areas across the UK.

The "hand drawn artwork" they attempt to sell has been reported as mass produced images, or photocopies.

Trading standards says it always advises residents to refrain from buying at the doorstep.

Anyone approached at the door is asked to refuse to buy anything and report the individuals to Suffolk Trading Standards on 03454 040506 or to Suffolk police on 101.