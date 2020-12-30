E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Rolling roadblock on A14 after reports of man walking near carriageway

PUBLISHED: 13:27 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 30 December 2019

A rolling road block has been set up on the A14 westbound near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Police have set up a rolling roadblock on the A14 near Ipswich after receiving reports a man was walking alongside the carriageway.

Officers were called at around 12.45pm today, Monday, December 30, to reports of a man walking along the side of the road between junctions 56, at Wherstead, and 55, at Copdock.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "There is a rolling roadblock on the A14 westbound.

"The man is not on the carriageway but is very close to the road.

"He was reported as walking on the verge between junctions 56 and 55.

"They have put a rolling roadblock while that is resolved."

Stay with us for updates.

