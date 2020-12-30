Rolling roadblock on A14 after reports of man walking near carriageway
PUBLISHED: 13:27 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 30 December 2019
Archant
Police have set up a rolling roadblock on the A14 near Ipswich after receiving reports a man was walking alongside the carriageway.
Officers were called at around 12.45pm today, Monday, December 30, to reports of a man walking along the side of the road between junctions 56, at Wherstead, and 55, at Copdock.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "There is a rolling roadblock on the A14 westbound.
"The man is not on the carriageway but is very close to the road.
"He was reported as walking on the verge between junctions 56 and 55.
"They have put a rolling roadblock while that is resolved."
