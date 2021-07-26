News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Rolling road block put in place on A14 after concerns for safety

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:11 PM July 26, 2021   
Joshua Godin was busy looking at police dealing with an incident in the opposite carriageway Pict

Officers put a rolling road block in place after concerns for safety were raised on the A14 - Credit: James Bass

A temporary rolling roadblock was put in place on the A14 near the Orwell Bridge by police after concerns for safety were reported on the dual carriageway. 

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "Officers were called just before 4.40pm following a concern for safety on the eastbound carriageway on the A14. 

"A rolling road block was put on at Wherstead but there was no trace of the person."

Long queues have since been reported on the A14

A14
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

