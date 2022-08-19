Roma takes on 12-hour busking challenge round owl trail

Ipswich singer-songwriter Roma Nicholson is doing a sponsored busking challenge around the Big Hoot Trail in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A teenage busker has sung her way around Ipswich by performing at every Big Hoot owl in the town.

Roma Manteiga-Nicholson's latest sponsored challenge kicked off on Thursday morning as she moved around the 50-strong Big Hoot Trail to collect money for St Elizabeth Hospice.

The 16-year-old, who lives in Pinewood in Ipswich, said: “I love fundraising in general, I really enjoy it. Charities have a special place in my heart.

Ipswich singer-songwriter Roma Nicholson is doing a sponsored busking challenge around the Big Hoot Trail in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“It makes me really happy to see that I’ve done something big for a charity and raised money using my passion for songwriting and singing.

“I didn't fit in as much in school, so I used my songwriting as a way for me to get through high school.

“Helping others has given me a place where I can focus on one thing at a time and just escape from what’s happening in school life.

Ipswich singer-songwriter Roma Nicholson is doing a sponsored busking challenge around the Big Hoot Trail in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“When I do charity events, it does not only help them, as they also support me in a way where they're really grateful and appreciative.”

Roma said that during her five-year career she has raised more than £18,500.

She said: “St Elizabeth Hospice is a great charity. I've fundraised for them before during the fundraising busking challenge back in 2019 and raised about £500.”

“My target for this year’s challenge is to raise £1,000 for the charity. St Elizabeth Hospice is absolutely amazing. They supported me in what I’ve done and I want to do something for them again.”

The teen confirmed that she already raised more than £1,000.

Ipswich singer-songwriter Roma Nicholson is doing a sponsored busking challenge around the Big Hoot Trail in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Roma started her busking challenge on Thursday, August 18, at 8.30am on Norwich Road and has been moving to other locations throughout the day.

She aimed to finish the challenge more than 12 hours later at 10pm.

Roma, who is supported by her mum, Rosa Mantiega, has been singing next to every owl included in the Big Hoot Trail and has been joined by many spectators.

The singer from Ipswich hopes that in the future she will be able to take part in more events organised by the hospice charity.

For those who could not support the charity during Roma’s busking challenge, the singer organised an online fundraising called Roma's Hoot busking challenge.