Ipswich teenage singing sensation Roma's album goes on sale in hmv

Ipswich singer Roma Nicholson with her CD at the hmv store at Sailmakers Shopping Centre, with store manager Pete Bowery. Picture: SAILMAKERS SHOPPING CENTRE

A rising teenage popstar from Ipswich has taken another step towards stardom - after her first album went on sale in a major record store.

Those browsing for the Rolling Stones in the town's hmv store, in the Sailmakers Shopping Centre, might find Roma Nicholson's Teen Spirit takes their fancy instead - as with CDs being in alphabetical order, the two are next to each other on the sales stands.

It is part of hmv's bid to promote local music in areas where they have stores - and gives Roma, 13, who is giving the proceeds of her album to charity, a platform alongside some of the biggest names in the music business.

Roma, a pupil at Northgate High School who released Teen Spirit last year, said: "I think it's brilliant that hmv are supporting local music like this and I'm delighted my CD is the first on their shelves.

"I've performed at Sailmakers for the last couple of years so it's great to have my music on sale here and on the hmv playlist.

"It's even better to be alongside the Rolling Stones - I'm well impressed with that."

Roma has already raised over £11,000 for local charities and is on target to raise £2,000 for Suffolk Young People's Health Project 4YP, which helps young people with mental health issues.

Her cover of Castle on the Hill with local artist Adam Thomas has been hugely popular on Facebook and she added: "I would love to perform with Ed Sheeran when he comes to Chantry Park but I'm just as excited to have tickets to go and see him."

hmv Ipswich manager Pete Bowery said: "We simply want the hmv stores to reflect the musical scene in the towns they're in and support local artists and musicians.

"It gives a big helping hand to bands that are working hard, paying their dues and often paying to get their music recorded.

"Roma is the first local artist to be featured and she's on our playlist now as well and we have at least another half dozen in the process of getting their applications dealt with.

"Wouldn't it be great if in a couple of years one of these up and coming artists has made it and we gave them their first break. They just need to call in and ask."

Sailmakers Shopping Centre manager Mike Sorhaindo, an accomplished and popular singer himself, said: "This is a brilliant move by hmv and I hope it encourages as many local bands and artists as possible to beat a path to their store and get their recordings on the shelves.

"They've put Roma on their playlist and I know they'd like to dedicate one day a week to playing music in store by local artists and bands."