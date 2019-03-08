Teenage singer becomes Facebook sensation with amazing Castle on the Hill cover

Roma Nicholson has received more than 41k views on her cover of Ed Sheeran. Picture: JON TURNER Archant

A video of an Ipswich teenager singing Castle on the Hill by Ed Sheeran has been watched more than 41,000 times in less than two days.

Thirteen-year-old Roma Nicholson, who has performed at a number of different festivals across Suffolk, was approached by Music Life on Facebook earlier this week.

The music page, which has more than 2.6million followers, approached Roma's mother Rosa Manteiga after she shared a video of her daughter performing at a charity fundraiser at Ipswich Rugby Club.

Local musician Adam Thomas asked Roma to join him at the fundraiser on Saturday, June 1 and the pair performed Castle on the Hill off the cuff.

Ever since the video was shared on Tuesday evening by Music Life, thousands of people have been liking, sharing and commenting on the Suffolk teenager's incredible voice.

Roma Nicolson, aged 13, from Ipswich has received more than 41k views on Facebook singing Ed Sheeran. Picture: CHRIS SILVESTER Roma Nicolson, aged 13, from Ipswich has received more than 41k views on Facebook singing Ed Sheeran. Picture: CHRIS SILVESTER

Speaking of the video's popularity, Roma's mother Rosa said: "Roma is absolutely ecstatic. When it happened on Tuesday evening she wouldn't go to sleep and she kept refreshing the page as she watched the likes pour in."

The youngster, from Pinewood, is a huge Sheeran fan and says it Is her dream to perform with the global sensation.

Rosa added: "Roma idolises Ed.

Rosa Mantiega and Roma Nicholson are overjoyed by the videos success. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Rosa Mantiega and Roma Nicholson are overjoyed by the videos success. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

"He was bullied at school like Roma was and he also uses music to express how he feels about it."

The teen musician recently released a song called Stronger on Mental Health Awareness Day to help teens facing similar problems.

She has used music as an escape over the years and her mother Rosa admits that "it could've turned the other way but Roma has risen above it".

As a result of the bullying, Roma moved to Northgate High School where she has since received lots more support and has made great friends.

Her mother added: "The school have been fantastic and so have Suffolk Young People's Health Project (4YP), who Roma has been fundraising for."

Since 2017 Roma has raised more than £11,500 for local charities - and this year she is hoping to raise £2,000 for 4YP, with more than £1,400 raised already.

This Sunday, June 9 Roma will be performing at Alive and VDubbin festival at Haughley Park in Suffolk. She will be on the main stage from 10pm.