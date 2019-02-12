Teenage singing sensation generously gives away profits from album sales and gigs to charities

Many aspiring musicians would be keen for fame and fortune.

But despite making lots from the sale of her first album and her gigs, this Ipswich singing sensation has instead given thousands of pounds to charities in her home county.

Roma Manteiga Nicholson has already forged a strong performance career after starting to write music when she was only nine years old.

Her talent was clear for all to see and soon she was performing in the West End, taking on the role of young Fiona in Shrek the musical.

While many people her age are only dreaming of future careers, she has now gone on the record her own album, Teen Spirit, which launched last year.

She also performs an average of 10 gigs a month.

Yet rather than seek stardom for its own sake, she has decided to give the money she makes from album sales and her music career to charity.

The 13-year-old set herself the target of raising £6,000 and had already smashed it by October.

She has now handed over £2,220 each to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, Suffolk Young People’s Health Project (4YP) and Ipswich Winter Night Shelter.

The Northgate High School pupil said: “The recent launch of my new album Teen Spirit will mean I’ll be out in 2019 at events raising yet more money for charity.

“This year I’m fundraising for 4YP as they are a charity that helped me when I went through bullying.

“They are a wonderful charity that do so much for teenagers to help them with emotional and physical wellbeing.”

Roma has talked extensively in the past about how she was inspired by Suffolk’s own Ed Sheeran to shrug off school bullies to launch her bid for singing stardom.

She has already raised £427 in January thanks to the generosity of The Railway Pub Ipswich and has raised a total of £11,100 since June 2017.

Roma has sent herself a target of raising £2,000 for 4YP and will be performing at the Smokehouse at the Girls do Music III event - alongside Lekenah, Gabby and Louisa Falconer - on Thursday, March 28.

Follow Roma at www.facebook.com/romasworlduk

Her album Teen Spirit is available to download on Spotify, Amazon music, iTunes and all online platforms. All proceeds from sales go to charity.