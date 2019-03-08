Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

The body of a man found inside a building in Ipswich last week has been identified, police have confirmed.

The man's body was found inside a business in Back Hamlet on Monday, September 30.

His identity was initially unknown, prompting a police appeal to help identify him.

Officers believed he was a Romanian national after finding some of his personal effects in his possession.

He has now been formally identified as a 45-year-old Romanian national.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

A spokesman for Suffolk police thanked the public for their assistance in identifying the deceased.