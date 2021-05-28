Ipswich DJs channelling Ibiza vibes for final livestream event

Published: 4:27 PM May 28, 2021

A group of Ipswich DJs who have brought the nightclub dancefloor to homes across the country are "buzzing" for their final event this weekend.

Gareth Harper started the online Romeo Done live events last year, eventually bringing other local DJs Gavin Lamb and Neil Hawes into the mix via social media every weekend.

A 24-hour livestream organised by the group earlier this year raised more than £6,000 for charity – and they now plan to bow out in style with their first ever live in-person event at Isaacs on the Quay this Sunday.

DJ Neilos, front, with Gareth and Gavin of Romeo Done - Credit: Gareth Harper

Mr Harper said he is looking to bring "Ibiza" vibes to the socially-distanced event, as he looks to finally making a return to the job he loves.

He said: "It has been so much fun.

"It can be a bit weird DJ'ing on your own, but then you realise there are hundreds of people watching you and enjoying it. I'm really looking forward to Sunday, I can't wait.

"I'm so grateful for all the support we've received from both the viewers and Isaacs."