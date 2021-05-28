Ipswich DJs channelling Ibiza vibes for final livestream event
- Credit: Gareth Harper
A group of Ipswich DJs who have brought the nightclub dancefloor to homes across the country are "buzzing" for their final event this weekend.
Gareth Harper started the online Romeo Done live events last year, eventually bringing other local DJs Gavin Lamb and Neil Hawes into the mix via social media every weekend.
A 24-hour livestream organised by the group earlier this year raised more than £6,000 for charity – and they now plan to bow out in style with their first ever live in-person event at Isaacs on the Quay this Sunday.
Mr Harper said he is looking to bring "Ibiza" vibes to the socially-distanced event, as he looks to finally making a return to the job he loves.
He said: "It has been so much fun.
"It can be a bit weird DJ'ing on your own, but then you realise there are hundreds of people watching you and enjoying it. I'm really looking forward to Sunday, I can't wait.
"I'm so grateful for all the support we've received from both the viewers and Isaacs."
Most Read
- 1 Crash involving two cars and two lorries blocks A14
- 2 Child rapist who took photographs of abuse is jailed for 15 years
- 3 Care home worker jailed for stealing wedding rings from elderly victims
- 4 Drug dealer bound by 'blood revenge' caught with £100k of cocaine and cash
- 5 Seafront café work moves into final phase ready for summer opening
- 6 Kesgrave shooting: Accused was 'calm' and in 'no rush'
- 7 29 arrested in week of action against 'county lines' drug gangs
- 8 HOW IT ALL UNFOLDED AT FOXHALL: Brilliant Witches take the victory
- 9 Family raises funds for Suffolk Mind after tragic death of Aayush, 17
- 10 Ipswich van driver arrested over suspected drugs offences