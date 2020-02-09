E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drama as roof panels fly off Chiquito in Storm Ciara winds

PUBLISHED: 14:47 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 09 February 2020

Chiquito in Ipswich was sealed off while firefighters repaired roof damage in Storm Ciara winds Picture: JIM MUNDAY

Chiquito in Ipswich was sealed off while firefighters repaired roof damage in Storm Ciara winds Picture: JIM MUNDAY

JIM MUNDAY

A popular Ipswich restaurant had its roof badly damaged in Storm Ciara winds.

Chiquito in Ipswich was sealed off while firefighters repaired roof damage in Storm Ciara winds Picture: JIM MUNDAYChiquito in Ipswich was sealed off while firefighters repaired roof damage in Storm Ciara winds Picture: JIM MUNDAY

Firefighters were called in to help after panels flew off the roof at Chiquito in Ravenswood this morning.

Witness Mr Munday, from Shotley, said the sight was very dramatic but that firefighters dealt with the incident "calmly and efficiently".

He added: "We saw blue lights and I thought something had come adrift in the wind.

You may also want to watch:

"The fire service were very well organised and put up hazard tape to block off part of the car park."

MORE: Storm Ciara LIVE - Latest travel and weather updates

Dramatic pictures have since emerged from the scene.

One fire crew from the Ipswich East station was called at 11.45am and they had made the area safe by 12.19pm.

Representatives for the restaurant have been contacted for comment.

MORE: Dramatic pictures show trees strewn across railway lines

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closure times changed for Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is set to close on Sunday Picture: ARCHANT

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

WATCH Your videos and pictures as Storm Ciara brings down trees

Storm Ciara has been causing damage at West Stow which has been closed for today Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Huge tree blocks busy road leading into Ipswich

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closure times changed for Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is set to close on Sunday Picture: ARCHANT

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

WATCH Your videos and pictures as Storm Ciara brings down trees

Storm Ciara has been causing damage at West Stow which has been closed for today Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Huge tree blocks busy road leading into Ipswich

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Drama as roof panels fly off Chiquito in Storm Ciara winds

Chiquito in Ipswich was sealed off while firefighters repaired roof damage in Storm Ciara winds Picture: JIM MUNDAY

Everything you need to know as huge storm batters Suffolk

Wind sock at Milsoms Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Seasiders in deep trouble after losing to bottom club Romford

Armani Schaar looks certain to score after rounding the Romford keeper in the first minute, but Joshua Exley-Banks (No. 2) slid in to clear. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

Storm Ciara: Ipswich air dome comes down in gale force winds

Ipswich Sports Club's air dome has come down in the heavy winds from Storm Chiara. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Winds hit 70mph in Suffolk – with lightning and torrential rain on way

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24