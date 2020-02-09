Drama as roof panels fly off Chiquito in Storm Ciara winds

Chiquito in Ipswich was sealed off while firefighters repaired roof damage in Storm Ciara winds Picture: JIM MUNDAY JIM MUNDAY

A popular Ipswich restaurant had its roof badly damaged in Storm Ciara winds.

Firefighters were called in to help after panels flew off the roof at Chiquito in Ravenswood this morning.

Witness Mr Munday, from Shotley, said the sight was very dramatic but that firefighters dealt with the incident "calmly and efficiently".

He added: "We saw blue lights and I thought something had come adrift in the wind.

"The fire service were very well organised and put up hazard tape to block off part of the car park."

Dramatic pictures have since emerged from the scene.

One fire crew from the Ipswich East station was called at 11.45am and they had made the area safe by 12.19pm.

Representatives for the restaurant have been contacted for comment.

