E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town centre car park is up for sale

PUBLISHED: 15:43 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 13 January 2020

The plot of land, in the centre of Ipswich, provides 21 parking spaces Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

The plot of land, in the centre of Ipswich, provides 21 parking spaces Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

A car park in the centre of Ipswich - set in a prime location earmarked for redevelopment - has gone on sale.

The car park in Rose Lane in Ipswich has gone on sale Picture: ADAM HOWLETTThe car park in Rose Lane in Ipswich has gone on sale Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

The 0.1 acre plot of land, in Rose Lane, includes 21 car parking spaces and brings in around £38,000 in revenue each year.

THe car park sits approximately 250 metres to the south of the town centre, in the heart of the commercial district.

The wider area is set to be rejuvenated over the next few years with the proposed redevelopment of the former East Anglian Daily Times Print Works off Turrett Lane.

The car park site includes two parcels of land, one with full planning consent for 13 spaces and a second with temporary planning consent for eight. It is currently being managed by RCP Parking Limited who could continue to manage the site for a new owner.

For more information see www.rightmove.co.uk/commercial-property-for-sale/property-87154643.html

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closure ‘highly likely’ as wind speeds of 60mph predicted

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

Plaats was jailed for 14 years (stock photo) Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Weather warning for strong winds on Tuesday – Orwell Bridge being ‘monitored’

The weather warning is in place for Suffolk on Tuesday, January 14 Picture: PA/ KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Man suffers puncture wound in ‘targeted attack’ at house

A police cordon has been set up outside a house in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closure ‘highly likely’ as wind speeds of 60mph predicted

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

Plaats was jailed for 14 years (stock photo) Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Weather warning for strong winds on Tuesday – Orwell Bridge being ‘monitored’

The weather warning is in place for Suffolk on Tuesday, January 14 Picture: PA/ KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Man suffers puncture wound in ‘targeted attack’ at house

A police cordon has been set up outside a house in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge closure ‘highly likely’ as wind speeds of 60mph predicted

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

Plaats was jailed for 14 years (stock photo) Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Ipswich road riddled with more than FIFTY potholes

Portman Road is riddled with potholes and road defects Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

‘I want to make sure Ipswich Town are in the right position for the summer’ - Garbutt in no rush to sort long-term future

Luke Garbutt in action during Town's 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley Photo: ROSS HALLS

Delayed funding news leaves police to consult on assumed 4% tax rise

Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists