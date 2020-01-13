Town centre car park is up for sale
PUBLISHED: 15:43 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 13 January 2020
Archant
A car park in the centre of Ipswich - set in a prime location earmarked for redevelopment - has gone on sale.
The 0.1 acre plot of land, in Rose Lane, includes 21 car parking spaces and brings in around £38,000 in revenue each year.
THe car park sits approximately 250 metres to the south of the town centre, in the heart of the commercial district.
The wider area is set to be rejuvenated over the next few years with the proposed redevelopment of the former East Anglian Daily Times Print Works off Turrett Lane.
The car park site includes two parcels of land, one with full planning consent for 13 spaces and a second with temporary planning consent for eight. It is currently being managed by RCP Parking Limited who could continue to manage the site for a new owner.
For more information see www.rightmove.co.uk/commercial-property-for-sale/property-87154643.html