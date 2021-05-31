Published: 4:00 PM May 31, 2021 Updated: 4:15 PM May 31, 2021

Rose Ling, right, is raising money in memory of her friend Amelie Guerin, who died from SADS - Credit: Rose Ling

Suffolk woman Rose Ling has completed a 100-mile walk over 30 days, in memory of a friend who died from Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS).

Rose, who lives on the Shotley peninsula, decided to raise funds during May, a year on from the death of her close friend Amelie Guerin, who was only 28.

Rose Ling walking beside the River Orwell as part of her 100-mile walk in 30 days in memory of her friend Amelie Guerin - Credit: Jack Alderton

"She was a beautiful human, inside and out, and it was completely out of the blue. She is missed and loved by so many.

"As well as doing this in memory of Amelie, I also want to help raise awareness of SADS," she said.

Rose, a senior account executive with Genesis PR agency in Ipswich, has been walking about 3.4 miles each day.

Amelie, who was originally from Switzerland, moved to the UK with her mum as a young child, after her dad died.

Rose Ling, right, in Switzerland with Amelie Guerin. Rose is raising funds to honour her friend's memory - Credit: Rose Ling

She grew up in Hadleigh and the two women became friends when they both went to Suffolk New College in Ipswich together.

They stayed in touch after Amelie moved to London, where she worked for the Metropolitan Police, but then Rose received the devastating news that her friend had suddenly passed away.

"I was just in shock. I had spoken to her just the day before and she said she had a headache, but that was all," she said.

Rose Ling has done some of her walking in this T-shirt for SADS UK - Credit: Rose Ling

She spoke to Amelie's mum, who still lives in Suffolk, and also to her dad's family in Switzerland, before going ahead with the fundraiser. They were very supportive and pleased she was doing it.

Rose decided to make it a 30-day challenge as her 30th birthday is coming up, and posted daily on Twitter about her challenge. She is also asking friends and family for donations instead of birthday presents.

She said: "I mainly walked around the Shotley peninsula, but also went to some other places in the Suffolk countryside, like Bromeswell, Sutton Hoo and Newbourne, and the River Orwell and River Stour.

"On most days I managed to walk outside, but there were some days when I had to walk at the gym because it was so wet."

Rose is raising money for SADS UK, the charity dedicated to improving treatment and raising awareness of the syndrome, also known as Sudden Adult Death, and also for local charity Suffolk Mind, which Genesis is supporting this year.

She originally wanted to raise £500, but has already more than doubled her fundraising target.

If you would like to donate, visit Rose's fundraising page.