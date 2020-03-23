Ipswich playgroup marks 50th anniversary – do you have memories or photographs?

Children were photographed having fun at Rosehill Playgroup in Ipswich, August 1978. Picture: ARCHANT

A well-known Ipswich playgroup is celebrating a staggering 50 years of caring for children and is appealing for memories and photographs – can you spot yourself in these ones?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rosehill Playgroup in Ipswich has been given an inadequate Ofsted. Picture: ARCHANT Rosehill Playgroup in Ipswich has been given an inadequate Ofsted. Picture: ARCHANT

Rosehill Playgroup at Saint Bartholomew’s Church Hall was established in 1970 as a day care facility for children aged two to five years old and will be half a century old in June.

The group, caring for 32 children, operates out of three rooms in the church and also has an outdoor play area.

Sammie Somerville works at the east Ipswich nursery and is keen to mark the huge milestone with a celebration.

“There are so many people in Ipswich who have come here and we thought it would be lovely to see everyone’s photos and testimonials from their time here,” she explained. “We welcome former staff, children and families.

L/R:Helena Farthing and Elaine Gardner are celebrating their 10th year of working at Rosehill Playgroup. Picture: SAMMIE SOMERVILLE L/R:Helena Farthing and Elaine Gardner are celebrating their 10th year of working at Rosehill Playgroup. Picture: SAMMIE SOMERVILLE

“We wanted to created a photo wall so that everyone can look back through the memories of the playgroup.”

The family fun day had been initially planned for June 13 and was due to include a bouncy castle, fun activities, food and entertainment - although this will depend on the Covid-19 outbreak.

You may also want to watch:

Two members of staff, Helena Farthing and Elaine Gardner, recently celebrated a decade of being key workers for the setting.

In 2002 Ipswich Town FC reserve goalkeeper James Pullen joined youngsters at Rosehill Playgroup. Picture: JERRY TURNER In 2002 Ipswich Town FC reserve goalkeeper James Pullen joined youngsters at Rosehill Playgroup. Picture: JERRY TURNER

Ms Somerville added: “We would love to get this out to the wider community that have been a part of Rosehill Playgroup within the last 50 years.

“Obviously we are unsure if the family fun day will go ahead but we would love to still get our name out to Ipswich and the local areas.

“We will wait and see what we can do for now.”

The Newton Road playgroup closed on Friday, March 20 at 3.30pm in line with the government advice on Covid-19, meaning that all schools will now only be looking after children of key workers and those who are vulnerable.

This newspaper has several photographs marking past years at the group, such as children playing around a table in August 1978.

In 2002, Ipswich Town FC reserve goalkeeper James Pullen joined youngsters at Rosehill Playgroup for a sponsored shoot out to fundraise for new equipment.

To send your photographs and testimonials in to the playgroup, email at info@rosehillplaygroup.org.uk

Alternatively call on 01473 725437 or 07778 452890.