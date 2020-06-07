E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Messi, Ronaldo, Henry and Greaves shirts up for grabs at auction

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 June 2020

Richard Bugg with Messi's shirt Picture: RICHARD BUGG

Richard Bugg with Messi's shirt Picture: RICHARD BUGG

Archant

Signed football shirts belonging to soccer superstars and boxing champions will be among the lots going under the hammer in an online auction to help good causes in the Felixstowe area.

Shirts from Ballon d’Or winners Messi and Ronaldo, along with former Dutch international Dennis Bergkamp, and legends Thierry Henry and Jimmy Greaves will be among the football memorabilia up for grabs at the event being organised by the Rotary Club of Felixstowe.

Other items include a White Hart Lane street sign bearing the signatures of Harry Kane and Dele Alli and the cased gloves of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Roberto Duran.

The auction items were purchased in advance to be sold at the annual boxing evening held in Felixstowe by the Rotary Club.

This is usually a very successful evening raising a large amount for local charities, but due to the Covid-19 restrictions, as with many other events this year, it had to be cancelled and is now being held online.

You may also want to watch:

Richard Bugg, one of the boxing facilitators from the Rotary Club of Felixstowe, said: “If the show had gone ahead as usual we would have expected to raise a sum in excess of £12,000 as we have done in previous years .

“This money is spent providing help for deserving causes and individuals in Felixstowe and surrounding areas.

“The event is seen as one of the largest dinner boxing events in the Suffolk calendar and is attended by nearly 300 diners. The boxers would have been travelling from Tyne Tees and Wear to be matched against the East Anglian select team. They would have fought for Rotary Club of Felixstowe challenge belts.”

The onine auction launches tomorrow, Monday, June 8, and people can bid until midnight, Sunday, June 21.

The Basic Life Charity Food Bank, Felixstowe Salvation Army, Felixstowe Citizens Advice Bureau, Suffolk Mind, and others will benefit from the proceeds.

To preview the exclusive lots, information and starting bids, click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four Adnams pubs set to reopen on July 4 - but which ones?

Suffolk brewery Adnams is aiming to reopen four of its pubs on July 4 as coronavirus lockdown eases Picture: SARAH GROVES

Three teenagers due in court charged with murder of Richard Day

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza on St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman freed from overturned car after crash on rural road

A woman was freed from her car which had overturned in a field in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four Adnams pubs set to reopen on July 4 - but which ones?

Suffolk brewery Adnams is aiming to reopen four of its pubs on July 4 as coronavirus lockdown eases Picture: SARAH GROVES

Three teenagers due in court charged with murder of Richard Day

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza on St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman freed from overturned car after crash on rural road

A woman was freed from her car which had overturned in a field in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Support for market traders, leisure boats and independent cafes - how Ipswich is helping small business

Ipswich Borough Council is supporting small businesses who missed out on Government coronavirus aid Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Messi, Ronaldo, Henry and Greaves shirts up for grabs at auction

Richard Bugg with Messi's shirt Picture: RICHARD BUGG

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Companies in East Anglia future-proof their businesses for life after lockdown

Companies will need to adapt to fast-changing times, say East Anglian business support experts Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24