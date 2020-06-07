Messi, Ronaldo, Henry and Greaves shirts up for grabs at auction

Signed football shirts belonging to soccer superstars and boxing champions will be among the lots going under the hammer in an online auction to help good causes in the Felixstowe area.

Shirts from Ballon d’Or winners Messi and Ronaldo, along with former Dutch international Dennis Bergkamp, and legends Thierry Henry and Jimmy Greaves will be among the football memorabilia up for grabs at the event being organised by the Rotary Club of Felixstowe.

Other items include a White Hart Lane street sign bearing the signatures of Harry Kane and Dele Alli and the cased gloves of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Roberto Duran.

The auction items were purchased in advance to be sold at the annual boxing evening held in Felixstowe by the Rotary Club.

This is usually a very successful evening raising a large amount for local charities, but due to the Covid-19 restrictions, as with many other events this year, it had to be cancelled and is now being held online.

Richard Bugg, one of the boxing facilitators from the Rotary Club of Felixstowe, said: “If the show had gone ahead as usual we would have expected to raise a sum in excess of £12,000 as we have done in previous years .

“This money is spent providing help for deserving causes and individuals in Felixstowe and surrounding areas.

“The event is seen as one of the largest dinner boxing events in the Suffolk calendar and is attended by nearly 300 diners. The boxers would have been travelling from Tyne Tees and Wear to be matched against the East Anglian select team. They would have fought for Rotary Club of Felixstowe challenge belts.”

The onine auction launches tomorrow, Monday, June 8, and people can bid until midnight, Sunday, June 21.

The Basic Life Charity Food Bank, Felixstowe Salvation Army, Felixstowe Citizens Advice Bureau, Suffolk Mind, and others will benefit from the proceeds.

To preview the exclusive lots, information and starting bids, click here.