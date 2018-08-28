Rain

Ipswich hot dog stand thief jailed for eight weeks

PUBLISHED: 20:04 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:04 06 December 2018

Michael Smith has been sentenced to eight weeks behind bars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Michael Smith has been sentenced to eight weeks behind bars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

A repeat offender who was ‘pinned down’ by members of the public after stealing cash from a Cornhill food stall is back behind bars.

Michael Smith, 34, of no fixed address, was charged with theft after a stealing a cashbox from an Ipswich stallholder on Tuesday, December 4.

The money was taken from Hot Sausage Company in Tavern Street – known for serving Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran’s favourite hot dogs.

Street vendor Chris Wilson said he had been cleaning up at the end of the day when the incident took place.

Speaking after the theft, he said: “I have never had anyone try and take the cash box before.

“That’s what you get being on the street.”

Smith was also charged with the theft of keys and a bank card on the same day.

He pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

The repeat offender has previously served time for breaking into the home of an elderly Ipswich couple while freed from jail on licence.

Stab wound caused ‘torrential’ blood loss, murder trial hears

15:12 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died from a stab wound to the heart which caused “torrential” blood loss, a murder trial has heard.

Shopper fined £100 for leaving her vehicle for 15 minutes while she tried to pay for parking

22 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Alison Harrald was in the car park for 15 minutes trying to pay before moving onto a different car park, but NCP Ltd still sent her a £100 fine for using their car park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A woman was fined £100 for leaving her vehicle in a car park for 15 minutes while she tried - unsuccessfully - to use a payment machine which rejected her money.

Ipswich actor moves to Albert Square

41 minutes ago Will Jefford
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Sophia Capasso is in the spotlight playing a new character in EastEnders.

First look: Co-op Juniors Christmas show 2018 - The Nutcracker

41 minutes ago Andrew Clarke
The Co-op Juniors are staging their version of The Nutcracker as this year's Christmas Spectacular at the Snape Maltings Concert Hall Photo: Mike Kwasniak

The Co-op Juniors are reinventing a piece of Christmas tradition this year when they bring their version of The Nutcracker to the Snape Maltings. We take a look backstage at one of company’s most ambitious productions

Review: The New Wolsey’s latest rock ‘n’ roll panto, Cinderella

51 minutes ago Andrew Clarke
Let's Dance. Cinderella, the New Wolsey 2018 rock'n'roll panto Photo: Mike Kwasniak

What did our arts editor make of the New Wolsey’s 2018/19 panto Cinderella?

Disruption after four vehicle crash on A14

17:29 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on the A14 at Nacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic heading westbound on the A14 may be affected after four vehicles collided on a slip road at Nacton.

New charity shop opens in Ipswich

17:08 Jessica Hill
Priscilla Kojo and Tracey Linnette with balloons outiside the British Heart Foundation shop in Buttemarket, Ipswich. Photo: Keith Mindham Photography.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has opened a new store in Ipswich.

School’s amazing performance of Little Shop Horrors wins widespread praise

16:17 Andrew Papworth
Ipswich School's performance of Little Shop of Horrors Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

This was how a Suffolk school took on the popular Little Shop of Horrors, delighting audiences with their performance of a stage classic.

‘They’ve chosen the wrong house’ - mum’s fury after Christmas lights stolen

16:11 Sophie Barnett
Adrienne and Graham Thompson have been putting up Christmas lights for years. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

An Ipswich couple who decorate their house with Christimas lights to raise money for charity have been left devastated after their illuminated Santa was stolen by late-night thieves.

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures to be scrutinised

11:18 Dominic Moffitt
Alternative routes used during the Orwell Bridge closures are being sought according to a county councillor Picture: SU ANDERSON

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures are being looked at, according to a county councillor.

A12 reopens after four car crash caused major delays

The A12 is partially closed after a car crash near the Capel St Mary turn off near Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Frustrated drivers hit out over 'utterly ridiculous' traffic nightmare

Lorries added to the traffic chaos in Ipswich town centre last night Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Live updates as the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial continues

Police at the scene of the alleged murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Packard Avenue, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures to be scrutinised

Alternative routes used during the Orwell Bridge closures are being sought according to a county councillor Picture: SU ANDERSON
Local Guide