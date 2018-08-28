Ipswich hot dog stand thief jailed for eight weeks

Michael Smith has been sentenced to eight weeks behind bars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

A repeat offender who was ‘pinned down’ by members of the public after stealing cash from a Cornhill food stall is back behind bars.

Michael Smith, 34, of no fixed address, was charged with theft after a stealing a cashbox from an Ipswich stallholder on Tuesday, December 4.

The money was taken from Hot Sausage Company in Tavern Street – known for serving Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran’s favourite hot dogs.

Street vendor Chris Wilson said he had been cleaning up at the end of the day when the incident took place.

Speaking after the theft, he said: “I have never had anyone try and take the cash box before.

“That’s what you get being on the street.”

Smith was also charged with the theft of keys and a bank card on the same day.

He pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

The repeat offender has previously served time for breaking into the home of an elderly Ipswich couple while freed from jail on licence.