Nostalgia: Do you remember the Ipswich Round the Town Cycle Races in 1981?
PUBLISHED: 13:45 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 28 February 2020
OWEN HINES
Huge crowds turned out to watch the Ipswich Round the Town Cycle Races in 1981. Were you one of the intrepid cyclists taking part, or among of the hundreds cheering them on?
Wolsey Road Club teamed up with Ransomes to organise the races, which included top amateur cyclists among the competitors. A range of different cycles also featured, including tricycles.
It was harder taking corners at speed on three wheels, so there were a few near-spills.
Some shops which have since closed can be glimpsed in the background of our photos, including Alexandre and Greens in the former Crown & Anchor hotel in Westgate Street, years before WH Smith moved in there.
Ipswich is still known as a cycle town, with thousands taking part in Sky Ride events and visits by the Women's Tour in recent years.
Do you remember the races in 1981 or recognise anyone in the photos? Send us an email.