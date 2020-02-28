Nostalgia

Nostalgia: Do you remember the Ipswich Round the Town Cycle Races in 1981?

A series of different events featuring different cycles were run throughout the day Picture: OWEN HINES OWEN HINES

Huge crowds turned out to watch the Ipswich Round the Town Cycle Races in 1981. Were you one of the intrepid cyclists taking part, or among of the hundreds cheering them on?

The look of victory as they cross the finish line Picture: OWEN HINES The look of victory as they cross the finish line Picture: OWEN HINES

Wolsey Road Club teamed up with Ransomes to organise the races, which included top amateur cyclists among the competitors. A range of different cycles also featured, including tricycles.

It was harder taking corners at speed on three wheels, so there were a few near-spills.

Some shops which have since closed can be glimpsed in the background of our photos, including Alexandre and Greens in the former Crown & Anchor hotel in Westgate Street, years before WH Smith moved in there.

Ipswich is still known as a cycle town, with thousands taking part in Sky Ride events and visits by the Women's Tour in recent years.

Cornering was tricky on the 3-wheel cycles so riders would have to lean even more to make the tight turns Picture: OWEN HINES Cornering was tricky on the 3-wheel cycles so riders would have to lean even more to make the tight turns Picture: OWEN HINES

Do you remember the races in 1981 or recognise anyone in the photos? Send us an email.

Riders make their way to one of the corners on the route around town Picture: OWEN HINES Riders make their way to one of the corners on the route around town Picture: OWEN HINES

One of the winners from the day posing for photos after a big victory Picture: OWEN HINES One of the winners from the day posing for photos after a big victory Picture: OWEN HINES

Crowds gather in the town to watch the cycle races Picture: OWEN HINES Crowds gather in the town to watch the cycle races Picture: OWEN HINES