Nostalgia: Do you remember the Ipswich Round the Town Cycle Races in 1981?

PUBLISHED: 13:45 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 28 February 2020

A series of different events featuring different cycles were run throughout the day Picture: OWEN HINES

OWEN HINES

Huge crowds turned out to watch the Ipswich Round the Town Cycle Races in 1981. Were you one of the intrepid cyclists taking part, or among of the hundreds cheering them on?

The look of victory as they cross the finish line Picture: OWEN HINESThe look of victory as they cross the finish line Picture: OWEN HINES

Wolsey Road Club teamed up with Ransomes to organise the races, which included top amateur cyclists among the competitors. A range of different cycles also featured, including tricycles.

It was harder taking corners at speed on three wheels, so there were a few near-spills.

Some shops which have since closed can be glimpsed in the background of our photos, including Alexandre and Greens in the former Crown & Anchor hotel in Westgate Street, years before WH Smith moved in there.

Ipswich is still known as a cycle town, with thousands taking part in Sky Ride events and visits by the Women's Tour in recent years.

Cornering was tricky on the 3-wheel cycles so riders would have to lean even more to make the tight turns Picture: OWEN HINESCornering was tricky on the 3-wheel cycles so riders would have to lean even more to make the tight turns Picture: OWEN HINES

Do you remember the races in 1981 or recognise anyone in the photos? Send us an email.

Riders make their way to one of the corners on the route around town Picture: OWEN HINESRiders make their way to one of the corners on the route around town Picture: OWEN HINES

One of the winners from the day posing for photos after a big victory Picture: OWEN HINESOne of the winners from the day posing for photos after a big victory Picture: OWEN HINES

Crowds gather in the town to watch the cycle races Picture: OWEN HINESCrowds gather in the town to watch the cycle races Picture: OWEN HINES

A close finish between two of the competitors as the chequered flag is waved Picture: OWEN HINESA close finish between two of the competitors as the chequered flag is waved Picture: OWEN HINES

