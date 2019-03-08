When will the Ipswich Rudolph Run be visiting your street this Christmas?
PUBLISHED: 08:04 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 09 November 2019
The routes for this year's Rudolph Run have been announced - here's when and where you can expect a visit from Father Christmas.
Santa and Rudolph have been touring the streets of Ipswich every Christmas for more than 40 years now, bringing festive cheer to children and adults all over the town.
The event, organised by the Ipswich Round Table, is one of the highlights of the festive season, raising thousands for good causes.
Last year's Rudolph Run raised more than £16,000 for Ipswich Hospital Dementia Care.
Glenn Williamson, vice chairman of the round table, said: "Raising the money is very important but in my view it's the Christmas cheer it brings that is just as important.
"We set off from each starting point at 6.30pm, apart from Sunday December 15, and Santa and Rudolph will be there 30 minutes before that. "So many families come to that starting point to see them, you get hundreds of people meeting Santa and taking pictures."
This year, Ipswich Round Table has become a charity, allowing it to have more control over where the money raised will go.
Mr Williamson added: "It means we are not limited to giving the money to one or two charities, we can give smaller donations and help support even more good causes."
Where and when will Rudolph and Santa be visiting where you live?
Monday December 2 - Broke Hall - Leaving The Golf at 6.30pm.
Tuesday December 3 - Stoke Park - The Belstead Brook at 6.30pm.
Wednesday December 4 - Bramford Road - Leaving The Red Lion at 6.30pm.
Thursday December 5 - Chantry North - Leaving The Kingfisher at 6.30pm.
Friday December 6 - Crofts - Leaving The Man on the Moon at 6.30pm.
Monday December 9 - Castle Hill and Whitton- Leaving the Suffolk Punch at 6.30pm.
Tuesday December 10 - Selkirk and Australia - Leaving The Selkirk Arms at 6.30pm.
Wednesday December 11 - California Area - The Lattice Barn at 6.30pm.
Thursday December 12 - Kesgrave - Leaving The Bell Inn at 6.30pm.
Friday December 13 - Belstead Hills - Leaving The Belstead Arms at 6.30pm.
Sunday December 15 - Family Run, Woodbridge Road Area - Leaving The Royal George at 3pm.
Monday December 16 - Rivers - Leaving the Margaret Catchpole at 6.30pm.
Tuesday December 17 - Whitehouse and Bramford Lane - Leaving The Flying Horse at 6.30pm.
Wednesday December 18 - Gainsborough - Leaving John Lewis at 6.30pm.
Thursday December 19 - Christchurch Park East - Leaving The Woolpack at 6.30pm.
Friday December 20 - Christchurch Park West - Leaving The Greyhound at 6.30pm.
For more information on the routes see here.