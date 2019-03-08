When will the Ipswich Rudolph Run be visiting your street this Christmas?

Santa at the start of the Round Table Rudolph Run around the Crofts Picture: SIMON PARKER

The routes for this year's Rudolph Run have been announced - here's when and where you can expect a visit from Father Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteers of all ages came to help with last year's Rudolph Run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Volunteers of all ages came to help with last year's Rudolph Run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Santa and Rudolph have been touring the streets of Ipswich every Christmas for more than 40 years now, bringing festive cheer to children and adults all over the town.

The event, organised by the Ipswich Round Table, is one of the highlights of the festive season, raising thousands for good causes.

Last year's Rudolph Run raised more than £16,000 for Ipswich Hospital Dementia Care.

Glenn Williamson, vice chairman of the round table, said: "Raising the money is very important but in my view it's the Christmas cheer it brings that is just as important.

Families meet santa at the Man on the Moon pub before the start of the Round Table Rudolph Run around the Crofts Picture: SIMON PARKER Families meet santa at the Man on the Moon pub before the start of the Round Table Rudolph Run around the Crofts Picture: SIMON PARKER

"We set off from each starting point at 6.30pm, apart from Sunday December 15, and Santa and Rudolph will be there 30 minutes before that. "So many families come to that starting point to see them, you get hundreds of people meeting Santa and taking pictures."

This year, Ipswich Round Table has become a charity, allowing it to have more control over where the money raised will go.

Mr Williamson added: "It means we are not limited to giving the money to one or two charities, we can give smaller donations and help support even more good causes."

Fundraisers at the start of the Round Table Rudolph Run around the Crofts Picture: SIMON PARKER Fundraisers at the start of the Round Table Rudolph Run around the Crofts Picture: SIMON PARKER

Where and when will Rudolph and Santa be visiting where you live?

Monday December 2 - Broke Hall - Leaving The Golf at 6.30pm.

Tuesday December 3 - Stoke Park - The Belstead Brook at 6.30pm.

Glenn Williamson as Santa for the night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Glenn Williamson as Santa for the night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wednesday December 4 - Bramford Road - Leaving The Red Lion at 6.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

Thursday December 5 - Chantry North - Leaving The Kingfisher at 6.30pm.

Friday December 6 - Crofts - Leaving The Man on the Moon at 6.30pm.

Monday December 9 - Castle Hill and Whitton- Leaving the Suffolk Punch at 6.30pm.

Tuesday December 10 - Selkirk and Australia - Leaving The Selkirk Arms at 6.30pm.

Wednesday December 11 - California Area - The Lattice Barn at 6.30pm.

Thursday December 12 - Kesgrave - Leaving The Bell Inn at 6.30pm.

Friday December 13 - Belstead Hills - Leaving The Belstead Arms at 6.30pm.

Sunday December 15 - Family Run, Woodbridge Road Area - Leaving The Royal George at 3pm.

Monday December 16 - Rivers - Leaving the Margaret Catchpole at 6.30pm.

Tuesday December 17 - Whitehouse and Bramford Lane - Leaving The Flying Horse at 6.30pm.

Wednesday December 18 - Gainsborough - Leaving John Lewis at 6.30pm.

Thursday December 19 - Christchurch Park East - Leaving The Woolpack at 6.30pm.

Friday December 20 - Christchurch Park West - Leaving The Greyhound at 6.30pm.

For more information on the routes see here.