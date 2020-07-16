E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cable company promises to repair roads after Ipswich Society’s anger

PUBLISHED: 14:04 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 16 July 2020

City Fibre's contractors are working across West Ipswich. Picture PAUL GEATER

City Fibre's contractors are working across West Ipswich. Picture PAUL GEATER

Archant

The company installing new high-speed fibre cables in Ipswich has promised to restore some pavements in conservation areas - after concerns the wrong materials were used to repair them.

The pledge comes after the concerns were raised by the Ipswich Society, with chairman John Norman saying: “Some of the work looks really shoddy, particularly in places like Henley Road which is in a conservation area.

“They have used concrete rather than mortar to repair the pavement and it is totally out of character.

“We’ve had concerns about utility firms not reinstating roads and pavements properly for years – but this is the worst we’ve seen.”

He said members were pleased that new cable was being laid – but it was wrong for the work to damage historic areas of the town.

MORE: City Fibre installs new cables across Ipswich

A spokesman for CityFibre said that in some cases contractors had to make temporary repairs once the cables were laid, before teams returned later to complete the job.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “At CityFibre, we always work closely with our construction partners and the county council highways team to ensure all works are completed to a high standard.

“As part of this, we specify that all reinstatement materials must match the original materials as closely as possible.

“However, we sometimes need to put temporary reinstatement in place while works are ongoing, which is the case here in Ipswich.

“We’d like to reassure residents that reinstatement works will be completed in full, and that this will in most cases be completed within three months of works as we progress through the town.

“We’d also like to thank the community for its patience as we make this £30million private investment that is creating dozens of long-term jobs for local people.

“Once complete, the full fibre network will provide the community with state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, benefiting the local area for decades to come.”

The new cable being laid should bring full-fibre broadband to tens of thousands of homes across the town.

Work is continuing in Fonnereau Road and in Bramford Lane and is expected to move to the east of the town over the next few weeks, which should bring better connectivity to more properties.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

UNISON warns that shutting tourist centre means Ipswich is closed

The Tourist Information Centre in St Stephen's Church will not reopen after the lockdown. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

‘He didn’t deserve this’ – Ipswich roofer, 66, dies after becoming fourth family member to have cancer

Nigel French with his niece Krystle Santos. Picture: FRENCH FAMILY

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

UNISON warns that shutting tourist centre means Ipswich is closed

The Tourist Information Centre in St Stephen's Church will not reopen after the lockdown. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

‘He didn’t deserve this’ – Ipswich roofer, 66, dies after becoming fourth family member to have cancer

Nigel French with his niece Krystle Santos. Picture: FRENCH FAMILY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Buying and selling property is made easier with Attwells

The new stamp duty break presents a great opportunity for homebuyers, and you could be in your new home sooner than you think with some help from Attwells solicitors Picture: Unsplash Royalty free

Norwich Road reopened after crash which left biker in hospital

Norwich Road is closed after a crash between a car and a motorbike this morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Aggravated burglary suspect released from custody by accident

Prison chiefs said incidents of its kind were rare Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

CCTV appeal after victim left ‘shaken’ by brazen handbag theft

Police would like to speak to these two men in connection with the theft of a woman's handbag from a car in Blenheim Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Days Gone By: More memories of fitness and fun at Gym & Trim over the decades

The staff at the opening of Gym & Trim's new premises in Lower Orwell Street in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT