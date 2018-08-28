Sunshine and Showers

Special performance for Royal Hospital School pupils

PUBLISHED: 14:44 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 05 February 2019

The chamber choir from the Royal Hospital School perform in Kent Picture: ROYAL HOSPITAL SCHOOL

Pupils from the Royal Hospital School in Ipswich have travelled to Kent to perform in a special event.

The school’s chamber choir visited the Leros Barracks in Canterbury, Kent, to sing at the dedication, blessing and unveiling of a new memorial wall.

They were invited to perform by former pupil Captain Daniel Launder, who is the adjutant of the 3rd Battalion, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment (PWRR) and is based at Leros Barracks.

The wall was built to commemorate 29 soldiers who have died in service since the formation of the regiment in 1992.

The official dedication and blessing was on January 19 and ‘Tigers’ past and present were invited to remember and reflect.

The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment (PWRR) is the line-infantry regiment for the Home Counties that traces its origins to the Trained Bands of London in the 17th Century.

