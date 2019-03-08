E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
School near Ipswich to plant tree for every pupil

PUBLISHED: 16:30 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 07 November 2019

The Royal Hospital School has pledged to plant a tree for every pupil. Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

A school has pledged to plant a tree for every new pupil joining the school over the next seven years - to help make the environment they will inherit greener and cleaner.

The Royal Hospital School (RHS) at Holbrook, near Ipswich, said the promise was part of its new Grow With Us campaign to promote sustainability and well-being.

Teachers hope the example will encourage other schools to do something similar.

The school has recently stopped buying single-use plastic bottles and provided every pupil with a refillable, stainless steel water bottle.

It has also replaced the use of non-biodegradable items at its events.

Everyone attending its open day this week will also receive a packet of butterfly and bee-friendly seeds.

RHS headmaster Simon Lockyer said: "We are fortunate to live and work in a beautiful part of Suffolk and our pupils are constantly seeking and suggesting ways that will protect both the local ecosystems and global environment.

"They are environmentally conscious and recognise that through their collective individual actions they can make a difference."

