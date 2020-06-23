E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
School pupils send letters to 800, 80 year olds

PUBLISHED: 12:59 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 23 June 2020

Simon Marsh, director of development and alumni relations at the Royal Hospital School Picture: ROYAL HOSPITAL SCHOOL

Pupils at a Suffolk school have handwritten 800 letters to be sent to elderly alumni.

Students at the Royal Hospital School (RHS) in Holbrook have sent 800 letters to 80-year-old alumni of the school to help combat loneliness during the coronavirus lockdown.

The initiative was a joint effort by RHS’ Compass Programme, which teaches citizenship, and the school’s alumni association.

The hope is that these pen pal friendships continue into the future enabling very different generations to form a connection through a common bond.

Andy Redwood, Vice President, RHS (Alumni) Association said: “Older alumni remember waiting for their name to be called to receive letters from home during their days at RHS.

“By reimagining the tradition of ‘Letters Home’ today’s pupils are reaching out to older alumni at a time when they need human connection the most.”

