Frustration as Royal Mail stops delivering post to Ipswich sheltered housing block

Royal Mail has stopped delivering post to Cumberland Towers sheltered housing in Ipswich. Picture: PA/ IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL Archant

Vulnerable residents of Ipswich’s Cumberland Tower sheltered housing block have been left frustrated after Royal Mail stopped delivering their post - with people instead told to pick it up from a nearby sorting office.

Melvin Girling is a resident at Cumberland Towers and was outraged when Royal Mail stopped delivering his post. Picture: MELVIN GIRLING Melvin Girling is a resident at Cumberland Towers and was outraged when Royal Mail stopped delivering his post. Picture: MELVIN GIRLING

A notice, placed in lifts and the foyer and written by Ipswich Borough Council sheltered housing manager Kevin Barnes, said: “You may already be aware that Royal Mail are not delivering to the building due to the current pandemic.

“We would have thought they would have let you know but I am informed they have not done so.”

He stressed scheme managers were not responsible for the situation but said that residents would have to pick mail up from the nearby Commercial Road sorting office.

A Royal Mail spokesman said it was looking to “resume deliveries as soon as possible”, adding: “We are reviewing the delivery arrangements to this property to ensure post can be safely delivered to all residents at this address.”

Cllr Carole Jones was "godsmacked" when she found out Royal Mail had stopped delivering to Cumberland Towers in Ipswich. Picture: SU ANDERSON Cllr Carole Jones was "godsmacked" when she found out Royal Mail had stopped delivering to Cumberland Towers in Ipswich. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Melvin Girling, a resident at the Norwich Road site, said: “To be frank, I was shocked.

“Many of the residents have been shielding and haven’t even been downstairs or in the lifts, so won’t have seen the signs.

“Some were flat-bound before the pandemic even started.”

Westgate ward councillor Carole Jones said: “It is outrageous they didn’t even call and explain why and they’ve left vulnerable people who won’t be able to go out and collect their mail.

“There is no excuse for not contacting the council or the residents.”

Mrs Jones reassured that the council would be visiting the accommodation to ensure residents are fully informed.

A council spokesman said: “We are as surprised as our tenants about the apparent decision by Royal Mail to deprive residents of this sheltered housing scheme of their postal deliveries.

“Many of them rely on the Royal Mail to obtain essential items and had received no warning that the service would be suspended.”