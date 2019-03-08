Video

WATCH: Adorable Nibbles is hunting for a new home

Nibbles the gorgeous guinea pig is looking for his forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Nibbles the handsome guinea pig is looking for new owners, with the help of the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nibbles the guniea pig lives up to his name - he is always hungry! Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Nibbles the guniea pig lives up to his name - he is always hungry! Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The team at the centre in Martlesham say the happy guinea pig has grown in confidence since he has been with them, and are hopeful he can find the perfect new home soon.

Living up to his name, Nibbles apparently loves his food and is always eager to take a treat.

Nibbles the gorgeous guinea pig is looking for his forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Nibbles the gorgeous guinea pig is looking for his forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

On its website, the RSPCA at Martlesham said: "Nibbles has been with us for quite a while now and he is so desperately searching for his perfect guinea pig friend.

"Unfortunately he has been extremely picky so far when it comes to finding a friend but we know his perfect match is out there somewhere."

Nibbles is very friendly and likes the company of humans Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Nibbles is very friendly and likes the company of humans Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

To find out more about Nibbles and the other small furry animals that need rehoming, visit your local RSPCA website.



Read more: Can you find a home for 'small furries'?

































