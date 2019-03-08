E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Adorable Nibbles is hunting for a new home

PUBLISHED: 19:30 05 November 2019

Nibbles the gorgeous guinea pig is looking for his forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nibbles the gorgeous guinea pig is looking for his forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Nibbles the handsome guinea pig is looking for new owners, with the help of the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch.

Nibbles the guniea pig lives up to his name - he is always hungry! Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDNibbles the guniea pig lives up to his name - he is always hungry! Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The team at the centre in Martlesham say the happy guinea pig has grown in confidence since he has been with them, and are hopeful he can find the perfect new home soon.

Living up to his name, Nibbles apparently loves his food and is always eager to take a treat.

Nibbles the gorgeous guinea pig is looking for his forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDNibbles the gorgeous guinea pig is looking for his forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

On its website, the RSPCA at Martlesham said: "Nibbles has been with us for quite a while now and he is so desperately searching for his perfect guinea pig friend.

"Unfortunately he has been extremely picky so far when it comes to finding a friend but we know his perfect match is out there somewhere."

Nibbles is very friendly and likes the company of humans Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDNibbles is very friendly and likes the company of humans Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

To find out more about Nibbles and the other small furry animals that need rehoming, visit your local RSPCA website.



