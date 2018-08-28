Gallery

Ferrets which are named after pasta and rice are among those in need of a new home

Basmati, Paella, Penne and Ravioli are all searching for a new home! Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Suffolk RSPCA

Cockatiels, dogs, and a Bengal cat are searching for their forever home. Do you have room for a furry companion?

Bobby, Nobby, Johnny and Tommy, male Cockatiels, Do you have the space in your heart for four older gentleman? Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Bobby, Nobby, Johnny and Tommy, male Cockatiels, Do you have the space in your heart for four older gentleman? Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

Four Cockatiels are hoping to fly their nest at the RSPCA Martlehsam branch and be welcomed into a permanent residence.

Bobby, Nobby, Johnny and Tommy became homeless after their previous owner sadly passed away.

1 year olds Basmati and Paella, Female, Albino, Ferrets are the best of friends, and they need a new home! Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA 1 year olds Basmati and Paella, Female, Albino, Ferrets are the best of friends, and they need a new home! Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

The four bachelor boys are hoping to find a forever home together after they all came from the same aviary.

If this is not possible it would be great if they could be homed with other feathered friends.

Penne and Ravioli, the female Albino & Sable are a fun and friendly duo who need a new home! Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Penne and Ravioli, the female Albino & Sable are a fun and friendly duo who need a new home! Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

A duo of young ferrets which have been named after rice dishes are also on the look out for a home.

Basmati and Paella have bundles of energy and love hiding their toys and having races around their enclosure.

Do you have room for a friendly feline like Mishka our pet of the week? Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Do you have room for a friendly feline like Mishka our pet of the week? Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

Despite being just one-years-old they are very independent creatures so would need lots of socializing in their new home to learn that humans can be fun too.

Goku the beautfiful four year old Mastiff X, is the most loyal companion do you have room for him? Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Goku the beautfiful four year old Mastiff X, is the most loyal companion do you have room for him? Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

Keeping in with the Italian theme are Albino and Sable ferrets, Penne and Ravioli.

The funny females are 18 months old and are very entertaining to watch.

Beau, the chocolate Labrador X bull breed type, loves to be around people Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Beau, the chocolate Labrador X bull breed type, loves to be around people Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

They would benefit from an owner who could spend lots of time with them to continue their socialising.

However, they would fit perfectly around someone who works full time but wants some furries to play with in the evening.

A red spotted Bengal cat is in need of your love after she was found abandoned.

Nine-year-old Misha would be great in a family with older children and people who give her the attention she deserves.

She has a unique personality and loves to be fussed over.

Goku the Mastiff X could be a pawesome addition to your family.

The four-year-old male loves to learn and is very affectionate.

He enjoys being in the company of people and playing with his toys. He requires an owner with the time and patience to continue both his training and socialising.

Goku is an amazing jumper and he is great with agility equipment.

Last but not least is Beau the chocolate Labrador X bull breed.

Beau is just one years old and loves going for walks.

She is a friendly dog who likes to learn new commands and being in the company of people.

Beau has a lot of potential in the right home she just needs someone to take a chance on her.

If you can help, call the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch on 0300 999 7321 9am until 4.30pm or contact them via email.

All cats, dogs, ferrets and rabbits that are offered for adoption via the RSPCA have been vaccinated, micro-chipped and neutered.

There is an adoption fee of £180 for dogs, £200 for puppies, £70 for cats and £30 for rabbits and ferrets. This is charged to help cover the cost of getting the animals ready for their new homes.