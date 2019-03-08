Ipswich man jailed and banned from keeping animals for life after shocking RSPCA discovery

The Ipswich man has been banned for life from keeping any animals. Picture: RSPCA rspca

An Ipswich man has been jailed for 16 weeks after a large number of dogs, poultry and a young pony were found in 'terrible' conditions at his home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An Ipswich man has been jailed for 16 weeks after a large number of dogs, poultry and a young pony were found in ‘terrible’ conditions at his home. Picture: RSPCA An Ipswich man has been jailed for 16 weeks after a large number of dogs, poultry and a young pony were found in ‘terrible’ conditions at his home. Picture: RSPCA

Stacy Humphrys, 32, admitted seven offences under the Animal Welfare Act. These included four counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a filly and seven dogs, and three of failing to meet the welfare needs of 17 dogs, 23 poultry and the filly pony.

The RSPCA were called to Humphrys' home in West Meadows in April this year, following reports of an underweight whippet.

When Inspector Jason Finch arrived he discovered another dog with fur loss and two dogs in a room covered in old and fresh faeces.

After being shown around the rest of the location, Inspector Finch was concerned and alarmed for a number of animals he saw.

The living conditions were deemed 'terrible' at West Meadows, in Ipswich. Picture: RSPCA The living conditions were deemed 'terrible' at West Meadows, in Ipswich. Picture: RSPCA

He then contacted police, a vet and other RSPCA offers for assistance.

Speaking after the case, Inspector Finch said: "It was extremely disturbing to see so many animals living in such terrible conditions.

"As we proceeded round the property more and more dogs were found in runs that were too small. All were filthy with faeces, and had little or no water.

"Some of the dogs, particularly those with long coats, were also filthy with faeces, some dogs had fur loss, and live fleas could be seen on many of the dogs. Two dogs which were extremely thin, nervous and covered in faeces frantically drank a bowl dry when they were given fresh water at the vets.

A number of dogs were found to have had 'unnecessary suffering'. Picture: RSPCA A number of dogs were found to have had 'unnecessary suffering'. Picture: RSPCA

"We and other organisations have tried to work with this defendant in the past in a bid to help him improve the welfare of all his animals.

"But despite the help and advice he has been given in the past, he failed to do what was right for these animals which led them to suffer."

On Monday, Humphrys was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison and was banned for an indefinite period from keeping all animals - with a condition of not being able to apply for the disqualification to be removed for five years. He was also ordered to pay costs of £874 and a victim surcharge of £115.

All the animals taken from the property were signed over by the defendant and have made a good recovery with many already in loving new homes.

A number of dogs were found to have had 'unnecessary suffering'. Picture: RSPCA A number of dogs were found to have had 'unnecessary suffering'. Picture: RSPCA

The filly pony was rehomed by Redwings Horse Sanctuary.

Julie Harding, Redwings' senior field officer, said: "We were hugely shocked and appalled to discover the unnecessary suffering of the little black filly, as we have previously worked with the owner in a bid to help him improve the welfare of his horses.

"When the young filly arrived at the sanctuary she was so weak and underweight that she couldn't stand up without our help. Luckily, thanks to the dedication of our vets and care team, she has gone on to make a full recovery and she is guaranteed a safe home in Redwings' care for the rest of her life."