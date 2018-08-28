Heavy Showers

Take a look at the adorable animals who are in desperate need of a new home

PUBLISHED: 15:28 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:28 15 December 2018

Could you possibly adopt one of these cute animals?

Could you possibly adopt one of these cute animals?

Dogs, cats and rats feature in this weeks round-up. Do you have room in your home for one of these cute creatures from the RSPCA centre in Martlesham?

Blue is a gentle boy who is looking for a new home Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLKBlue is a gentle boy who is looking for a new home Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK

Blue the four-year-old Lurcher

He is a super affectionate boy that loves nothing more than leaning against you, getting lots of fuss, and chasing a ball. He loves galloping about to his hearts content. Blue is looking for a home that is in a more rural location, with a medium to large, five ft high enclosed garden where he can enjoy running around safely. Blue is a clever pooch and picks up new things very quickly, he knows a handful of commands and is already muzzle trained so he will walk along happily wearing one.

The stunning Goku is excited to see his new forever home Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK The stunning Goku is excited to see his new forever home Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK

Goku the four-year old Mastiff X

This stunning canine is very intelligent and enjoys learning new things, he has picked up commands in his previous home and has shown he is a loving, loyal companion.Goku is an amazing jumper which is great with agility equipment but it does mean he needs a fence that is at least six ft high to stay safe.

He is an affectionate boy, he loves the company of people and just loves playing with toys. He has come such a long way with his training and socialising.

Could you give the lovely Beau a new home? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLKCould you give the lovely Beau a new home? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK

Beau the one-year-old Labrador X Bull breed type

The beautiful Beau is a friendly, bouncy and excitable girl, she will definitely need an able-bodied adult in the home that is experienced with Bull breeds to keep up with her. Walks, playing with toys and being in peoples company are her favourite things. The smart furry friend loves picking up commands and training at the centre. Beau can perform high intensity behaviour and a qualified behaviourist has put a training plan in place so she will need consistent, positive, training to reach her true potential of being a wonderful pet.

This nervous little soul can't wait to find a new home she can truly relax in Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK This nervous little soul can't wait to find a new home she can truly relax in Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK

Cat the 13-year-old Tabby

Cat is a very nervous soul who has taken a little while to start trusting people, once she has however she does love a nice stroke once she gets to know you. Cat would benefit most from a quiet environment where her positive socialisation can continue to help her grow into the wonderful girl she can be. Could you offer this shy girl the second chance she deserves?

These 5 girls are best friends and really wan a new home together Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK These 5 girls are best friends and really wan a new home together Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK

Carmel, Skye, Fizz and Fern the one-year-old rats

This beautiful family are all super sweet with their own cheeky personalities just waiting for the right owner to enjoy them. They would all love to find a home where you can spend lots of time socialising them and playing with them together. They are all very best of friends so the RSPCA are looking for home that can take all of these wonderful girls.

These four gentleman can't wait to find their new home? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLKThese four gentleman can't wait to find their new home? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK

Bobby, Nobby, Johnny and Tommy the 12+ Year-old Cockatiels

These four vocal bachelors have become best friends and would love to find a home together or with other friendly community feathered friends. All four have been used to an aviary before, do you have the space in your heart for these four older gentleman?

The RSPCA assures families that all cats, dogs, ferrets and rabbits that are offered for adoption have been vaccinated, micro chipped and neutered.

An adoption fee of £150 for dogs, £60 for cats and £25 for rabbits and ferrets, is charged to help cover the cost of getting the animals ready for their new homes.

If you can help, call the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch on 0300 999 7321 9am until 4.30pm or contact them via email.

