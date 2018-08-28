Gallery

Rabbits, a polecat-ferret, dogs and a cat all need new homes for new year

Could you offer a home to one of these adorable pets? Pictures: RSPCA SUFFOLK Archant

Could you give a new home for the new year to any of these seven lovely animals, currently being cared for by the RSPCA in Martlesham?

Alan the polecat ferret needs a home - could he be your new pet? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK Alan the polecat ferret needs a home - could he be your new pet? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK

Alan the polecat-ferret

Cheeky Alan is a lively little creature, who came into the RSPCA’s care after he was found roaming the streets as a stray. He was a shy boy when he first arrived, but has since turned into an energetic character who loves running around and playing with all his toys. He is full of mischief and is always up to no good, stealing whatever he can get his paws on. Alan would love to find a home with another ferret to be his partner in crime.

Marlon the rabbit needs a new forever home. Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK Marlon the rabbit needs a new forever home. Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK

Marlon the crossbred rabbit

Cuddly bunny Marlon was unfortunately returned to the RSPCA’s care because he was no longer getting on with his mate. He is a sweet-natured rabbit who is looking for an owner who can help with his socialising, as he can still be a little on the shy side at times. He is also looking for a home that has another pet rabbit to keep him company.

Could you give the lovely Beau a new home? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK Could you give the lovely Beau a new home? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK

Beau the Labrador X bull breed type

Beau is a one-year-old chocolate and white female, and is a friendly but impulsive and excitable dog. She is looking for a home with able-bodied adults, who are experienced in owning bull breeds. She has shown reactive behaviour towards other dogs and therefore needs a home where this can be managed carefully. A qualified behaviourist has assessed Beau and a training plan has been put into place. She will require consistent, positive training and her new owners must be willing to continue to seek and follow advice. This beautiful dog is a clever girl and has great potential in the right home, and is already picking up commands and training well at the RSPCA centre. Do you have the time and commitment she deserves?

Could you give a home to Snow White the rabbit? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK Could you give a home to Snow White the rabbit? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK

Snow White the New Zealand cross rabbit

Lovely rabbit Snow White came into the RSPCA’s care after she was removed from a property due to welfare concerns. She came in with a litter of babies and was a great mum, but now it is time for her to find a loving home of her own. She is a sweet bunny but will still benefit from a home that can continue socialising her, and is on the lookout for a home where she can be with a male bunny friend for company.

Goku is looking for a new forever home Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK Goku is looking for a new forever home Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK

Goku the tan-and-black mastiff cross

This lovable four-year-old dog needs another home after he arrived back in the RSPCA’s care due to a change in circumstances. He is an affectionate and loyal boy who loves the company of people, learning new things and playing with toys. Goku requires ongoing work as he is still not sure how to act correctly around other dogs. He has come a long way, but he will require another owner with the time and patience to continue both his training and socialising. Goku is an amazing jumper, which is great over agility equipment, but does mean he needs a fence that is at least 6ft high.

Could you give the lovely four-year-old lurcher Blue a new home? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK Could you give the lovely four-year-old lurcher Blue a new home? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK

Blue the Lurcher

Gorgeous Blue is looking for a rural home with a secure garden which has a fence at least 5ft tall, where he can run around safely. The four-year-old dog has a lovely personality around people and would make a great companion in the right home. He was returned into the RSPCA’s care due to his behaviour and training needs around other dogs. Clinical Animal Behaviourist Lucy Bingley has provided a behaviour modification programme and is happy to continue to work with Blue in his new home. Due to the further support needed for his adopter, it would be beneficial for Blue to be rehomed in the Suffolk area if possible. He is looking for a physically strong, committed owner who is willing to carry on with his training.

Could you give a loving home to Gizmo the cat? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK Could you give a loving home to Gizmo the cat? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK

Gizmo the semi-longhaired cat

Beautiful Gizmo is a black-and-white cat aged under five, who came into the RSPCA’s care via networking with the national RSPCA. When Gizmo first arrived at the Martlesham centre, she found it a little bit hard to settle in, and found her new environment quite scary. But, since getting to know the staff, Gizmo has started to show her true affectionate character. Do you have the time and patience she needs to find her paws and become your new best friend?

All cats, dogs, ferrets and rabbits that are offered for adoption via the RSPCA have been vaccinated, micro-chipped and neutered.

An adoption fee of £150 for dogs, £60 for cats and £25 for rabbits and ferrets is charged to help cover the cost of getting the animals ready for their new homes.

If you can help, call the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch on 0300 999 7321 9am until 4.30pm or contact them via email.