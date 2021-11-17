News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

X-ray for fox caught in electric fence

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 5:58 PM November 17, 2021
The RSPCA were called out to free a fox found trapped in electric fencing.

The RSPCA were called out to free a fox found trapped in electric fencing. - Credit: RSPCA

A wild fox found with a metal wire in its stomach is recovering after being freed from an electric fence.

A member of the public spotted the injured animal in Ipswich on Wednesday, November 10.

The RSPCA was called and found fencing wrapped tightly around the fox's foot and that it had been shocked by electric currents from the fencing. 

The fence had been turned off and the fox was taken to the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre. 

An X-ray found metal wire in the fox's stomach which will be removed once the animal becomes stronger.

Natalie Read, animal rescue officer, said: "I managed to quickly cut the fox free from the wiring. The poor thing had been shocked from the fence.

“I’m just grateful to the caller for finding him and that I was able to get him free from his predicament.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Father and son who admitted indecent images are spared jail
  2. 2 Fire-hit Tolly Cobbold brewery site sold at auction
  3. 3 Teenage girl kissed and touched by drunk man in Ipswich
  1. 4 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  2. 5 Former pub landlord's 'bucket list' wish comes true at Portman Road
  3. 6 Motorist taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on A14 near Ipswich
  4. 7 Matchday Recap: Town edge through in FA Cup
  5. 8 Meet the 22-year-old who has dream job as an animal ranger
  6. 9 Free parking on Thursday evenings for Christmas shoppers in Ipswich
  7. 10 Give Andy a hoot as he 'hobbles' along 250 mile-route

The team hope the fox can be released back to the wild in due course.

Evangelos Achilleos, East Winch Wildlife Centre manager, said: “Despite his ordeal this poor fox is recovering well in our care. He has been assessed by a vet and was x-rayed.

The x-ray revealed he has some kind of metal wire in his stomach and we will need to carry out an endoscopy to try and remove it once he gets a bit stronger.

"Hopefully we'll soon be able to return him where he belongs - the wild.”

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has now moved into its new premises. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'A sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best to close

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Thumbs up for Ipswich School's teachers that have been testing pupils for Covid-19

Coronavirus

New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Missing Ipswich woman, 68, found safe and well

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood was arrested last August on suspicion of drink driving

Range Rover stolen from home of Ipswich Town striker Norwood

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon