X-ray for fox caught in electric fence

The RSPCA were called out to free a fox found trapped in electric fencing. - Credit: RSPCA

A wild fox found with a metal wire in its stomach is recovering after being freed from an electric fence.

A member of the public spotted the injured animal in Ipswich on Wednesday, November 10.

The RSPCA was called and found fencing wrapped tightly around the fox's foot and that it had been shocked by electric currents from the fencing.

The fence had been turned off and the fox was taken to the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre.

An X-ray found metal wire in the fox's stomach which will be removed once the animal becomes stronger.

Natalie Read, animal rescue officer, said: "I managed to quickly cut the fox free from the wiring. The poor thing had been shocked from the fence.

“I’m just grateful to the caller for finding him and that I was able to get him free from his predicament.”

The team hope the fox can be released back to the wild in due course.

Evangelos Achilleos, East Winch Wildlife Centre manager, said: “Despite his ordeal this poor fox is recovering well in our care. He has been assessed by a vet and was x-rayed.

The x-ray revealed he has some kind of metal wire in his stomach and we will need to carry out an endoscopy to try and remove it once he gets a bit stronger.

"Hopefully we'll soon be able to return him where he belongs - the wild.”