WATCH Have you got the perfect home for handsome Harley?
PUBLISHED: 11:53 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 13 November 2019
Charlotte Bond
Harley the Yorkie Chihuahua cross is looking for new owners that will provide him with lots of love and plenty of his favourite soft toys.
Described as a "Very sweet, affectionate lad", three year old Harley is full of personality but struggled to settle in his last home.
The RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch say: " Probably due to a lack of socialisation as a pup. Harley can find certain situations hard to cope with and therefore can quickly become reactive.
"His new owners will need to continue with his training plan to help reduce his anxiety around situations he finds stressful.
"Owners who are willing to help Harley through his training and provide him with positive experiences, in a safe manner, would really help him lead a happier, more relaxed life."
Because of his issues with socialising Harley must be rehomed with a family without children or pets.
You can find out more about him on the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch website.
Read more: Hero Bowza set to appear on Channel 5 this Christmas