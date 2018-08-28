WATCH playful ferrets Poppy and Belle. Could you give them a home?
PUBLISHED: 12:16 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 14 January 2019
Archant
Could you offer a home to this sweet pair, Poppy and Belle the ferrets?
The two furry friends came into the care of the RSPCA at Martlesham because their owners could no longer keep them.
They are both bundles of energy, who love to run around and play together, then curl up for a friendly snooze.
Ferrets are very sociable animals who should be kept as pairs or more, so an owner is needed who can take the two together and give them a forever home.
They can both be a little shy around people, especially Belle. This means they need an owner who can continue socialising them, and get them more used to being handled.
Poppy and Belle are both females and have been neutered. They need a space of at least 18 sq ft, plus a sleeping area of 1.8 sq ft.
The pair are both very lively, inquisitive animals, who need constant changes in their environment to avoid being bored. The RSPCA team can advise on ways to enrich their enclosures - such as toys, hammocks, tunnels, tubes and plant pots. You could also walk them on a ferret harness.
If you think you could give a home to Poppy and Belle, contact the RSPCA on 0300 999 7321, email martlesham@rspca-ipswich.org.uk, or visit the RSPCA website for more details.