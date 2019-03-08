WATCH - Could you give amazing Maisie her forever home?
PUBLISHED: 19:00 14 October 2019
Charlotte Bond
Gorgeous Maisie needs a forever home. Could you give this affectionate black Labrador-cross the love and attention she needs?
Maisie landed up at the RSPCA's animal centre in Martlesham after originally being found as a stray, and taken to another rescue centre.
She was rehomed for a short period, but sadly the placement did not work out and her owners took her to the RSPCA.
The playful pooch loves being with people, even flipping a human's arm over her head to get more attention.
However, she finds it very stressful when she sees other dogs and because of this has to wear a muzzle when she is out on walks.
Maisie's previous owners consulted a dog behaviourist, and a full report is available to potential owners, who will need to be experienced in caring for dogs.
The RSPCA says: "Her new family will need to be committed to continuing with her training, to ensure she has a fulfilling life and to keep her safe."
The pet cannot live with another dog or a cat, but she would be suitable for a home with youngsters aged 13 or older.
If you think you could offer Maisie the home she needs, contact the RSPCA on 0300 9997321.