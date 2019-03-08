Video

WATCH - Could you give amazing Maisie her forever home?

The 5 year old labrador cross Maise would love to find her forever home, can you provide her with the home she deserves? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Gorgeous Maisie needs a forever home. Could you give this affectionate black Labrador-cross the love and attention she needs?

Is there a place in your heart and your home for Maisie? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Is there a place in your heart and your home for Maisie? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Maisie landed up at the RSPCA's animal centre in Martlesham after originally being found as a stray, and taken to another rescue centre.

She was rehomed for a short period, but sadly the placement did not work out and her owners took her to the RSPCA.

Maisie is very playful and loves human interaction Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Maisie is very playful and loves human interaction Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The playful pooch loves being with people, even flipping a human's arm over her head to get more attention.

However, she finds it very stressful when she sees other dogs and because of this has to wear a muzzle when she is out on walks.

Amazing Maisie loves to be around people and being fussed over Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Amazing Maisie loves to be around people and being fussed over Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Maisie's previous owners consulted a dog behaviourist, and a full report is available to potential owners, who will need to be experienced in caring for dogs.

The RSPCA says: "Her new family will need to be committed to continuing with her training, to ensure she has a fulfilling life and to keep her safe."

Is there a place in your heart and your home for Maisie? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Is there a place in your heart and your home for Maisie? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The pet cannot live with another dog or a cat, but she would be suitable for a home with youngsters aged 13 or older.

If you think you could offer Maisie the home she needs, contact the RSPCA on 0300 9997321.

Maisie the sweet labrador cross is looking for her forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Maisie the sweet labrador cross is looking for her forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND