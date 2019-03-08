E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH - Could you give amazing Maisie her forever home?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 14 October 2019

The 5 year old labrador cross Maise would love to find her forever home, can you provide her with the home she deserves? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 5 year old labrador cross Maise would love to find her forever home, can you provide her with the home she deserves? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Gorgeous Maisie needs a forever home. Could you give this affectionate black Labrador-cross the love and attention she needs?

Is there a place in your heart and your home for Maisie? Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDIs there a place in your heart and your home for Maisie? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Maisie landed up at the RSPCA's animal centre in Martlesham after originally being found as a stray, and taken to another rescue centre.

She was rehomed for a short period, but sadly the placement did not work out and her owners took her to the RSPCA.

Maisie is very playful and loves human interaction Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDMaisie is very playful and loves human interaction Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The playful pooch loves being with people, even flipping a human's arm over her head to get more attention.

However, she finds it very stressful when she sees other dogs and because of this has to wear a muzzle when she is out on walks.

Amazing Maisie loves to be around people and being fussed over Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDAmazing Maisie loves to be around people and being fussed over Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Maisie's previous owners consulted a dog behaviourist, and a full report is available to potential owners, who will need to be experienced in caring for dogs.

The RSPCA says: "Her new family will need to be committed to continuing with her training, to ensure she has a fulfilling life and to keep her safe."

Is there a place in your heart and your home for Maisie? Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDIs there a place in your heart and your home for Maisie? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The pet cannot live with another dog or a cat, but she would be suitable for a home with youngsters aged 13 or older.

If you think you could offer Maisie the home she needs, contact the RSPCA on 0300 9997321.

Maisie the sweet labrador cross is looking for her forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDMaisie the sweet labrador cross is looking for her forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Maisie the sweet labrador cross is looking for her forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDMaisie the sweet labrador cross is looking for her forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Planned Orwell Bridge closures start TOMORROW

The Orwell Bridge will be closed overnight this week with traffic diverted through Ipswich town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Driver threatened by knife-wielding robber in early morning attack

A man was robbed at knife point after going outside to check his car after he heard an alarm in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Puppuccinos on offer at brand new Dachshund cafe

Enya Perry pictured with her sausage dog Luna has set up the first ever Dachshund cafe in Suffolk Picture: TOM PERRY

‘My daughter is a miracle’, says mum of teenager who ‘died’ five times

Casey Davies's heart stopped five times in hospital while fighting pneumonia, pleurisy and septicaemia Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Most Read

Planned Orwell Bridge closures start TOMORROW

The Orwell Bridge will be closed overnight this week with traffic diverted through Ipswich town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Driver threatened by knife-wielding robber in early morning attack

A man was robbed at knife point after going outside to check his car after he heard an alarm in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Puppuccinos on offer at brand new Dachshund cafe

Enya Perry pictured with her sausage dog Luna has set up the first ever Dachshund cafe in Suffolk Picture: TOM PERRY

‘My daughter is a miracle’, says mum of teenager who ‘died’ five times

Casey Davies's heart stopped five times in hospital while fighting pneumonia, pleurisy and septicaemia Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I want to give it a good crack’ - Leiston boss Cornforth

Leiston boss, Ian Cornforth, whose glass is half full rather than half empty. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Dog owner’s fourth fine for allowing pet to foul neighbouring property

A Witnesham man has been fined for failing to clear up after his dog Picture: STUART ANDERSON

WATCH - Could you give amazing Maisie her forever home?

The 5 year old labrador cross Maise would love to find her forever home, can you provide her with the home she deserves? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘My daughter is a miracle’, says mum of teenager who ‘died’ five times

Casey Davies's heart stopped five times in hospital while fighting pneumonia, pleurisy and septicaemia Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Orwell Bridge overnight closures postponed

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists