PUBLISHED: 07:30 25 September 2019

Alfie and Spud are the best of friends, have you got enough space in your home and your heart to give them the home they deserve? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Alfie and Spud are the best of friends, have you got enough space in your home and your heart to give them the home they deserve? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The RSPCA's centre in Martlesham are looking for new owners for lovable little and large duo Spud and Alfie.

Alfie and Spud love going on short walks together Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDAlfie and Spud love going on short walks together Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Weighing in at an impressive 48 kg Alfie the Irish Wolfhound cross and Spud, who is an unusual cross between a Shar Pei and a Basset Hound, came into the care of the RSPCA after their previous owner realised she could no longer give them the time they needed.

On the RSPCA website they say: " Alfie is super affectionate and loves to have lots of attention, sometimes barging Spud out of the way to ensure he gets the most cuddles! "Although Spud is not as sure of himself, he soon gets used to new people and seeks out affection."

The RSPCA want to rehome the best friends together but say though they can live with children over the age of five and first time owners - they cannot be rehomed with cats. Alfie is currently on medication due to pain in his back legs.

Seven-year-old Alfie loves lots of attention and cuddles Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDSeven-year-old Alfie loves lots of attention and cuddles Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

If you think you could give Spud and Alfie the new home they need and lots of short walks, please give the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch a call on - 03009997321.

