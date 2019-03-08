Video

Could you give shy guinea pigs Trigger and Boycie a new home?

Duo Trigger and Boycie are looking for a new home where they can spend the rest of their days having fun together Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Trigger and Boycie are amongst a group of guinea pigs at the RSPCA in Martlesham that are looking for loving owners.

Nibbles the stylish young guinea pig is looking for some company to brighten up his life Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Nibbles the stylish young guinea pig is looking for some company to brighten up his life Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The pair who are described as "The best of friends" need to go their new home as a pair.

On their website the RSPCA said: "Trigger and Boycie came into our care via our inspector. They are a lovely little duo but they don't appear to have been socialised well in the past, so would like to find a nice, calm home that can help them to come out of their shell."

Another shy guinea pig that the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch are looking to rehome is Nibbles, who came into their care as his owner could no longer keep him.

Ideally the RSPCA want Nibbles to find a "forever home" with another guinea pig to help keep him company.

To see all the guinea pigs and other pets that the RSPCA at Martlesham are trying to rehome at the moment visit their website.

Crumble the cute girl is looking for a cosy new home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Crumble the cute girl is looking for a cosy new home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sweet Apple the cute guinea pig is looking for her forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Sweet Apple the cute guinea pig is looking for her forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

