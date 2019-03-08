Beautiful Blue: Ipswich rescue dog finally leaves RSPCA with new family

Blue with his new family. L-R Paul, Emilija, Jacob and Egle Tricker Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Every dog has its day - and after more than 700 days at Ipswich's RSPCA shelter, one lucky pup is finally getting a 'forever home'.

Blue the lurcher had spent 704 days in the care of the RSPCA team at Martlesham, and had watched 175 other dogs find new homes and new families during his time at the centre.

The RSPCA took him in after his previous owners had to give him up in November 2017 - and because Blue needed to live in a house without other animals, few people had tried to adopt him.

But now the Tricker family - dad Paul, mum Egle, daughter Emilija and son Jacob - are opening their Beccles home and their hearts to the centre's longest-staying resident.

Mr Tricker, 40, said: "We don't know why no-one else would want to adopt him. He's a lovely dog.

"We had a cat until quite recently but it passed away. He was a rescue and so was my childhood dog so I was happy to look at the RSPCA."

When they looked online at the animals living at the centre, Mrs Tricker said it was love at first sight for her and Blue.

She said: "I had not heard anything about Blue's story before I saw him. He was the first dog we saw on the website and I thought 'that's the one'.

"We had a holiday to Scotland booked but they don't allow dogs where we were staying - so we cancelled it and booked somewhere that does. We're taking him, too.

"We've got him the pet passport ready as well so he can come wherever we go."

Blue can now look forward to a happy life of walks on Beccles common, down the town's country lanes and regular cuddles with the whole family.

Lurchers have a high prey drive naturally, which means they will often try and pursue smaller animals they see.

A clinical behaviourist observed Blue near other dogs in his previous home and a behaviour modification programme has been written up, which will help his new owners manage him around other dogs.

Kennel supervisor Natalie Wood added: "Blue has a full training plan so whoever decided to adopt him will be prepared for that, but he's such an affectionate dog that it would certainly be worth it."

If you would like to learn more about adopting an animal you can contact the centre on 0300 999 7321.