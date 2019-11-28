Video

Animal of the Week: Could you be Bella's new family?

Cheeky Bella has lots of energy and likes to go for walks and run around Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

She love walks, cuddles and belly rubs - could you be the one to give cheeky Bella a new home in Suffolk?

Bella is a black and white Staffordshire Bull Terrier, who came to stay with the RSPCA in Martlesham after an inspector raised concerns for her welfare.

Staff at the centre think she is about five years old, but they know she has a big heart and would love a home where she would get lots of cuddles and attention.

A playful dog with a lot of energy, RSPCA staff think Bella would do best in a home without other pets and with no small children.

She can also be mouthy at hands and arms, so would need an owner who has the time to teach her humans do not play in the same way, as well as being willing to train her.

When she is not enjoying a belly rub or being made a fuss of, staff at the centre have also found she is enjoying her walks and interacting with toys more.

If you think you would like to learn more about Bella and arrange a visit to see her at the RSPCA Martlesham centre, you can call the team on 0300 999 7321.