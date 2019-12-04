Video

Could you give golden oldie Minky a second chance?

Minky the fabulous feline is looking for her second chance. She was brought into the care of the RSPCA in Martlesham, after her owner sadly passed away Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The RSPCA rehoming centre in Martlesham is on the hunt for a forever home for one of their older residents - Minky the cat, who came to them after her previous owner died.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Minky is looking for a new home, could you provide her with all the love and attention she deserves? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Minky is looking for a new home, could you provide her with all the love and attention she deserves? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Despite her advancing years Minky still likes to explore the outside word and could live with children of a primary school age.

On the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch website, staff wrote: "Minky's favourite past times are lounging on her shelf and getting as much fuss as she can possibly get her paws on. "She is a super sweet and affectionate golden oldie and cannot wait for her second chance."

She enjoys sitting on her shelf and being fussed over Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND She enjoys sitting on her shelf and being fussed over Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ideally, the RSPCA is looking to find Minky a home with no other cats or dogs.

To find out more about Minky and the other cats that the RSPCA in Martlesham are trying to rehome please visit their website.



Read more: Animal of the Week: Could you be Bella's new family?

































