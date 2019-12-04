E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Could you give golden oldie Minky a second chance?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 December 2019

Minky the fabulous feline is looking for her second chance. She was brought into the care of the RSPCA in Martlesham, after her owner sadly passed away Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Minky the fabulous feline is looking for her second chance. She was brought into the care of the RSPCA in Martlesham, after her owner sadly passed away Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The RSPCA rehoming centre in Martlesham is on the hunt for a forever home for one of their older residents - Minky the cat, who came to them after her previous owner died.

Minky is looking for a new home, could you provide her with all the love and attention she deserves? Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDMinky is looking for a new home, could you provide her with all the love and attention she deserves? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Despite her advancing years Minky still likes to explore the outside word and could live with children of a primary school age.

On the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch website, staff wrote: "Minky's favourite past times are lounging on her shelf and getting as much fuss as she can possibly get her paws on. "She is a super sweet and affectionate golden oldie and cannot wait for her second chance."

She enjoys sitting on her shelf and being fussed over Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDShe enjoys sitting on her shelf and being fussed over Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ideally, the RSPCA is looking to find Minky a home with no other cats or dogs.

To find out more about Minky and the other cats that the RSPCA in Martlesham are trying to rehome please visit their website.



Read more: Animal of the Week: Could you be Bella's new family?

































Topic Tags:

Most Read

Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Deaf’ rogue traders target Ipswich and Kesgrave

'Deaf' rogue traders have been targeting homes in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES

When will £7m development of hotel, offices and car park be built in Ipswich?

The Princes Street corridor in Ipswich is getting a £7million revamp Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Deaf’ rogue traders target Ipswich and Kesgrave

'Deaf' rogue traders have been targeting homes in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES

When will £7m development of hotel, offices and car park be built in Ipswich?

The Princes Street corridor in Ipswich is getting a £7million revamp Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sleeping man had kitchen knife in pocket while drunk in charge of car

Oaie admitted having a knife and being in charge of a Vauxhall Signum in Beaconsfield Road on October 5 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Greater Anglia runs out of trains after two thirds of diesels are sent away

The new Stadler trains (left) are still being introduced but most of the existing trains like the Turbostars (right) have been sent to other parts of the rail network. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

WATCH: Lost pubs of Stowmarket – did you go to any of these in years gone by?

This drawing of the Blue Posts is one of the few depictions of the pub which once resided in Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL LANGRIDGE

Police release CCTV in search for serial mobile phone thief

Suffolk police has released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with phone thefts in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Haverhill Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Treasure hunter and farmer stunned as coin haul makes shy of £100,000

Builder and metal detectorist Don Crawley and an unnamed farmer are taking home a share of £90,000 following an Anglo-Saxon coin haul Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists