WATCH: Could these three mice bring spice to your life?

Three mice Rosemary, Cinnamon and Nutmeg are looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA MARTLESHAM Archant

Rosemary, Cinnamon and Nutmeg are looking for a fun-loving family to take them in and keep up with their fast-paced lives – could you help?

These three boys are looking for their ‘forever home’ after being in the care of the RSPCA at Martlesham since November 2018 as their owner was no longer able to look after them.

The trio are well socialised and the RSPCA say that frequent handling would help them to stay as friendly as they are now.

Zoe Barrett, the RSPCA Martlesham’s Area Centre Manager, said: “It is very uncommon for male mice to live happily together as they can be very territorial, but these three are beating all odds and are very reliant on each other’s company.”

The mice are all around one year and six months old and are in need of a family to play with them as much as possible.

Zoe added: “Lots of enrichment is essential and these guys enjoy climbing up sticks to the top of their accommodation to snuggle in their hay ball for a long snooze.”

If you think you could give these cheeky and playful mice a loving home, you can find out more by visiting the RSPCA Martlesham website.

Alternatively you can pop in to the centre for a chat with one of the members of staff there.