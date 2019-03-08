Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Staff shocked by 'senseless attack' on charity shop

PUBLISHED: 11:57 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 31 July 2019

Staff fear the RSPCA store in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, was 'shot' at overnight Picture: MARK BARHAM

Staff fear the RSPCA store in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, was 'shot' at overnight Picture: MARK BARHAM

Archant

Shocked staff at a Felixstowe charity shop fear it was targeted by vandals overnight in what they described as a "senseless" attack.

According to police the RSPCA store in Hamilton Road was attacked at some point overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Two holes were made in the window - which staff believe may have been caused by air rifle pellets - though police did not confirm if such a weapon had been used.

After spending the morning clearing glass from the floor, staff have re-opened the shop as an act of defiance to vandals.

Shop manager Cathie Livesey said: "It just makes you feel awful.

"Who would want to do this to us? Are they targeting us because we help animals?

"They could come back the next day and put a hammer through our window, you just don't know."

The shop now faces the possibility of a hefty bill or excess fee to get the window replaced.

"They look like they've been caused by air rifle pellets," Mrs Livesey said. "But whatever they are, it will cost money.

"The people of Felixstowe are so lovely and do so much for us - any support they could give would be very much appreciated."

This isn't the shop's first experience of crime, with Mrs Livesey explaining shoplifting has become a significant problem for her and other charity shops in Hamilton Road.

Mrs Livesey added: "People come in here and pick up a CD and take it from its case... These are things that only cost £1.

"There is no point selling things like that on for profit, so they must do it out of pure enjoyment.

"I think all of the charity shops in Hamilton Road - there must be 13 of us - have persistent trouble."

A case of theft at the shop previously made headlines after the shop's lucky mechanical cat "Lucky" was stolen from the store.

Thankfully, he was returned to the store, being found in a bin liner underneath the men's clothes rail.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We received reports at 8.45am of criminal damage to a shop window in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe overnight.

"Those with information are encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 77 of July 31."

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Neighbours hire out drives for parking at Ed Sheeran concerts

Ed Sheeran will be playing at Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Neighbours hire out drives for parking at Ed Sheeran concerts

Ed Sheeran will be playing at Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Tomas has been excellent but there are things he needs to work on’ - coach Walker on Holy’s pre-season progress

Ipswich Town goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker (inset) has been impressed with Tomas Holy in pre-season. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

Town striker Sears extends Portman Road stay with new deal

Freddie Sears has extended his Ipswich Town contract. Picture: ITFC

Remembering Sir Bobby 10 years on

Former Ipswich Town manager Sir Bobby Robson died of lung cancer in 2009 Picture: MICHAEL STEPHENS/PA

Former Ipswich pub set for bulldozers if council buys derelict eyesore

The former Rose and Crown pub at the junction of Bramford Road and Norwich Road. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Delayed expected on A14 as police escort 59-tonne boat

A previous abnormal load transported through Suffolk Picture: NS ROADS POLICING & FIREARMS UNIT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists