Staff shocked by 'senseless attack' on charity shop

Staff fear the RSPCA store in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, was 'shot' at overnight Picture: MARK BARHAM Archant

Shocked staff at a Felixstowe charity shop fear it was targeted by vandals overnight in what they described as a "senseless" attack.

According to police the RSPCA store in Hamilton Road was attacked at some point overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Two holes were made in the window - which staff believe may have been caused by air rifle pellets - though police did not confirm if such a weapon had been used.

After spending the morning clearing glass from the floor, staff have re-opened the shop as an act of defiance to vandals.

Shop manager Cathie Livesey said: "It just makes you feel awful.

"Who would want to do this to us? Are they targeting us because we help animals?

"They could come back the next day and put a hammer through our window, you just don't know."

The shop now faces the possibility of a hefty bill or excess fee to get the window replaced.

"They look like they've been caused by air rifle pellets," Mrs Livesey said. "But whatever they are, it will cost money.

"The people of Felixstowe are so lovely and do so much for us - any support they could give would be very much appreciated."

This isn't the shop's first experience of crime, with Mrs Livesey explaining shoplifting has become a significant problem for her and other charity shops in Hamilton Road.

Mrs Livesey added: "People come in here and pick up a CD and take it from its case... These are things that only cost £1.

"There is no point selling things like that on for profit, so they must do it out of pure enjoyment.

"I think all of the charity shops in Hamilton Road - there must be 13 of us - have persistent trouble."

A case of theft at the shop previously made headlines after the shop's lucky mechanical cat "Lucky" was stolen from the store.

Thankfully, he was returned to the store, being found in a bin liner underneath the men's clothes rail.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We received reports at 8.45am of criminal damage to a shop window in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe overnight.

"Those with information are encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 77 of July 31."