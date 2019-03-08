E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich's 'mountain of shame' - 7,000 cigarette butts collected along Waterfront

PUBLISHED: 17:13 08 August 2019

Jason Alexander, from UK Rubbish Walks, with more than 7,000 cigarette butts collected at Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Jason Alexander, from UK Rubbish Walks, with more than 7,000 cigarette butts collected at Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Archant

They litter the streets, clog up rivers and leak chemicals into the soil...and now one Ipswich man has called on this "mountain of shame" to be stopped - no ifs, no butts.

The new The new "Charity Butt Bins" will hopefully be placed nationwide Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Jason Alexander, also known as the Wildlife Gadget Man, began his crusade to tackle the menace of cigarette ends after discovering the sheer number on our streets.

In the last month, he has collected more than 250,000 cigarette butts from the town's roads in what he calls a "mountain of shame".

Astonishingly, more than 7,000 of them were collected in one afternoon along Ipswich Waterfront and Russell Way - home to Ipswich Borough and Suffolk County councils.

Mr Alexander said: "It is an ongoing battle and I'm really starting to ramp things up. Cigarette butts are the most common form of litter on the planet and most people tend to just ignore it. It is disgusting.

More than 4.5trillion cigarette butts are littered across the world every year, making them the most common form of litter Picture: JASON ALEXANDERMore than 4.5trillion cigarette butts are littered across the world every year, making them the most common form of litter Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

"It is probably close to 7,500 I collected on Saturday (August 3) and I expected to find that many, to be honest.

You may also want to watch:

"If I didn't do it, they'd probably still be there. Just imagine it - there are an estimated 4.5trillion littered every year in the world. I don't want Ipswich to play a part in that."

The cigarette butts, which vary in shape and size, contain plastic fibres called cellulose acetate, as well as various harmful chemicals.

Jason Alexander with 150,000 cigarettes he collected within a matter of weeks. He now has more than 250,000 Picture: JASON ALEXANDERJason Alexander with 150,000 cigarettes he collected within a matter of weeks. He now has more than 250,000 Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

In an attempt to counter the amount littered, Mr Alexander has launched two new initiatives which he hopes will be applied internationally.

To encourage the butts to be recycled - currently only available via US-based company Terracycle - his new venture of "charity butt bins" aims to raise money for charity by placing bins in public places and outside large businesses.

He added: "I've probably had more than 100 requests from businesses and charities since making a couple of posts on social media.

"This isn't about demonising smokers, it is about encouraging smokers to do the right thing.

"Smokers are inherently good people, this is just my way of encouraging them to put their waste in the bin and help great local charities."

His second initiative, Blitz the Butt Day, aims to see 1million butts collected nationwide on August 24.

Most Read

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

£40 million of heroin seized at Felixstowe - one of largest seizures in UK

Officers from Border Force and the NCA removed a container from a vessel in Felixstowe in which approximately 398 Kilograms of heroin was concealed within a cover load of towels and bathrobes Picture: NCA

Most Read

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

£40 million of heroin seized at Felixstowe - one of largest seizures in UK

Officers from Border Force and the NCA removed a container from a vessel in Felixstowe in which approximately 398 Kilograms of heroin was concealed within a cover load of towels and bathrobes Picture: NCA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Threat of storms forces postponement of major Suffolk cycling event

The Crafted Classique attracts riders of all abilities. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

More than 20 cars’ tyres slashed by vandals

More than 20 cars were attacked over the weekend Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s ‘mountain of shame’ - 7,000 cigarette butts collected along Waterfront

Jason Alexander, from UK Rubbish Walks, with more than 7,000 cigarette butts collected at Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

‘The pull of League One isn’t as appealing... They’ve got to want to play for Ipswich Town’ – O’Neill on transfer frustrations

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Abandoned mattresses cleared from Ipswich’s Alderman Canal side

Mattresses left in Alderman Canal in Ipswich. Picture: JONATHAN WILLIAMSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists