E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Where is Rudolph and Santa Claus going to be in Ipswich this week?

PUBLISHED: 15:37 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 02 December 2019

The Ipswich Round Table's Rudolph's sleigh tour of Ipswich will be taking to the streets of Ipswich this week Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Ipswich Round Table's Rudolph's sleigh tour of Ipswich will be taking to the streets of Ipswich this week Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

You better watch out...because Santa Claus is coming to town. In fact he could be coming down your street.

Ipswich Round Table are the local agents for the great man and arrange for him to tour Ipswich bringing a pre-Christmas thrill to local children. This year Father Christmas and Ipswich Round Table are raising funds for two vital local charities: SERV Suffolk & Cambridgeshire (SERVSC), which transports blood & blood products 365 nights of the year and all day at weekends and Bank Holidays to five regional NHS hospitals, and Suffolk Accident Rescue Service, who provide specialist clinicians to assist the East of England Ambulance Service at the scenes of incidents where patients require an enhanced level of medical care before they reach hospital.

Santa and Rudolph have been touring the streets of Ipswich every Christmas for more than 40 years

and last year's Rudolph Run raised more than £16,000 for Ipswich Hospital Dementia Care.

Glenn Williamson, vice chairman of the round table, said that this year, Ipswich Round Table has become a charity, allowing it to have more control over where the money raised will go.

"It means we are not limited to giving the money to one or two charities, we can give smaller donations and help support even more good causes."

This week: Santa Claus and Rudolph will be visiting the following areas:

You may also want to watch:

Monday December 2 - Broke Hall - Leaving The Golf at 6.30pm.

Tuesday December 3 - Stoke Park - The Belstead Brook at 6.30pm.

Wednesday December 4 - Bramford Road - Leaving The Red Lion at 6.30pm.

Thursday December 5 - Chantry North - Leaving The Kingfisher at 6.30pm.

Friday December 6 - Crofts - Leaving The Man on the Moon at 6.30pm.

Most Read

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Busy Ipswich roads closed after serious crash between car and cyclist

The Yarmouth Road has been closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Row after ‘victim-blaming baubles’ used to decorate Christmas tree

Pictures of the tree posted on Twitter by Reclaim the Night March Picture: RECLAIM THE NIGHT MARCH/TWITTER/AMY ROCH

Drivers under fire for double parking in Ipswich town centre street

Some vans were left trying to squeeze through very tight spots in Lower Brook Street Picture: GLENN WILLIAMSON

Most Read

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Busy Ipswich roads closed after serious crash between car and cyclist

The Yarmouth Road has been closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Row after ‘victim-blaming baubles’ used to decorate Christmas tree

Pictures of the tree posted on Twitter by Reclaim the Night March Picture: RECLAIM THE NIGHT MARCH/TWITTER/AMY ROCH

Drivers under fire for double parking in Ipswich town centre street

Some vans were left trying to squeeze through very tight spots in Lower Brook Street Picture: GLENN WILLIAMSON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich constituency firmly up for grabs in the 2019 General Election

Ipswich is continuing to change - with new developments like The Winerack at the Waterfront. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Where is Rudolph and Santa Claus going to be in Ipswich this week?

The Ipswich Round Table's Rudolph's sleigh tour of Ipswich will be taking to the streets of Ipswich this week Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for Northampton goalkeeper Cornell

Ipswich Town have been linked with Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell. Picture: PA

The Non-League Podcast: Review Show! FA Vase draw reaction, Bury stay top, unlucky Leiston + SIL, Thurlow Premier and more

The Non-Leauge podcast
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists