Where is Rudolph and Santa Claus going to be in Ipswich this week?

The Ipswich Round Table's Rudolph's sleigh tour of Ipswich will be taking to the streets of Ipswich this week Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

You better watch out...because Santa Claus is coming to town. In fact he could be coming down your street.

Ipswich Round Table are the local agents for the great man and arrange for him to tour Ipswich bringing a pre-Christmas thrill to local children. This year Father Christmas and Ipswich Round Table are raising funds for two vital local charities: SERV Suffolk & Cambridgeshire (SERVSC), which transports blood & blood products 365 nights of the year and all day at weekends and Bank Holidays to five regional NHS hospitals, and Suffolk Accident Rescue Service, who provide specialist clinicians to assist the East of England Ambulance Service at the scenes of incidents where patients require an enhanced level of medical care before they reach hospital.

Santa and Rudolph have been touring the streets of Ipswich every Christmas for more than 40 years

and last year's Rudolph Run raised more than £16,000 for Ipswich Hospital Dementia Care.

Glenn Williamson, vice chairman of the round table, said that this year, Ipswich Round Table has become a charity, allowing it to have more control over where the money raised will go.

"It means we are not limited to giving the money to one or two charities, we can give smaller donations and help support even more good causes."

This week: Santa Claus and Rudolph will be visiting the following areas:

Monday December 2 - Broke Hall - Leaving The Golf at 6.30pm.

Tuesday December 3 - Stoke Park - The Belstead Brook at 6.30pm.

Wednesday December 4 - Bramford Road - Leaving The Red Lion at 6.30pm.

Thursday December 5 - Chantry North - Leaving The Kingfisher at 6.30pm.

Friday December 6 - Crofts - Leaving The Man on the Moon at 6.30pm.